The Ten Best Halloween 2018 Events in South Florida

Okay, so Halloween is on a Wednesday this year. That's kind of a drag. But, on the positive side of this ghoulish holiday falling in the middle of the week, that means there are two weekends (and a few days in between) to get your boo on.

So, what are your options this year? There are tons, so start ironing out your go-to costume or get moving on a new one, party animal.

Here are the ten best Halloween events going down in South Florida.

10 Hoppin’ Halloween Happenings in South Florida Costume contests galore for you, your dog and... your car? And, some pirates are taking over Halloween, too. It's never a dull holiday!

EXPAND 125,000 pieces of candy will be given out at Palm Beach Zoo's Boo at the Zoo. Go get some. Courtesy Palm Beach Zoo

1. Palm Beach Zoo's Boo at the Zoo. It’s Palm Beach Zoo’s 20th year of Boo at the Zoo and more than 125,000 pieces of candy will be given out. So, go and get your share! In addition to themed animal encounters, guests can get a scary airbrush tattoo or rock out at one of many scheduled DJ sets and dance parties. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, October 26, through Sunday, October 28, and 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, October 26, and Saturday, October 27, at Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach; palmbeachzoo.com. Adult tickets are $22.95 with various discounts available.

2. Halloween Bash. People decorating their cars for Halloween? It’s totally a thing in 2018. Oakland Park has been doing it for years as part of its always-enjoyable Halloween Bash. The event will feature a performance by Big City Dogs Band, a food court, cash bar, and costume contests. And, as mentioned, you can’t miss the bedazzled vehicles showcased in this year’s “Trunk or Treat.” 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 26 at Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; facebook.com. Admission is free.

3. Bokamper’s Sport Bar & Grill’s Halloween Bash. There are costume contests and then there is the contest that will go down at Bokamper’s Sport Bar & Grill this month. Your store-bought hot dog costume probably won’t win this one as this packed spectacle always boasts some of the most unique garb around. There are more than $10,000 in prizes to be dished out, with the winner taking home a cool $5K! 8 p.m. Friday, October 26, at Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill Fort Lauderdale, 3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; bokampers.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Get your booty (pun intended) to Boynton Beach's Pirate Fest this Halloween. Not Dark Yet Photography

4. Boynton Beach Pirate Fest and Mermaid Splash. Argh, matey! The seventh-annual Boynton Beach Pirate Fest and Mermaid Splash is coming to shore for Halloween. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best pirate and mermaid gear and, upon arrival, there will be 11 areas of live entertainment and tunes, pirate reenactments , magic shows, mermaid tanks and more. The grounds are divided into two unique lands, Hobb’s Cove and Merlandia, so enjoy exploring. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 27, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 28. on E. Ocean Avenue between NE Third Street and Federal Highway, Boynton Beach; bbpiratefest.com. Admission is free.

5. Davie’s Halloween Happenings. If your horse is wanting to participate in a costume contest, it can at the Town of Davie’s Halloween Happenings. Yes, you read that correctly. In addition to a contest for kids, the spookiest, cutest and most originally-dressed horse will take home the gold. All of you neigh-sayers, stay home (pun intended). 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at Bergeron Rodeo Grounds, 3801 S. Pine Island Dr., Davie; facebook.com. Admission is free.



6. FAT Village Artwalk Halloween Party. The FATvillage Artwalk is always a blast. For the first time ever, it will double as a Halloween party this year. In addition to the usual unique, artsy and craftsy things, guests are encouraged to come in their best costumes. For this costume contest, first place will take home a $1,000 tattoo from Borrowed Time Tattoo and $250 cash. 6 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at FAT Village,529 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $15 to $75.

Cars will be dressed in costumes, too at Cars and Coffee's Trunk or Treat Halloween shingdig. Jeremiah Long

7. Cars and Coffee’s Trunk or Treat Halloween Event. Just because your car can’t talk and tell you how much it loves Halloween doesn’t mean it doesn’t want to partake in the festivities. So, take your ride for a spin to Cars and Coffee’s Trunk or Treat Halloween Event. There will be thousands of cars – ranging from rad classics to modern speedsters – all in a trick-or-treat set-up for the kids. 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, October 28, at Palm Beach Outlets, 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach; carsandcoffeepb.com. Admission is free or $5 for vehicle entry.

8. Halloween Yappy Hour. Woof! Woof! Woof! What is Fido trying to tell you? He wants to be in a costume contest and Portico at The Diplomat Beach Resort is having one. The Halloween Yappy Hour will boast $5 delicious bites, drinks, and well-liquor libations. The most creative canine and companion costume will win a prize. So, come on-point with your pooch! 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at the Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; facebook.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Have a frighteningly good time with Marilyn Manson this week at the Seminole Hard Rock. Courtesy Seminole Hard Rock

9. Marilyn Manson. This rocker doesn’t need a costume because he always looks like a badass. Just in time for Halloween week, the “Tainted Love” and “Mobscene” rocker is hitting the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood. The gig comes a year after Manson’s latest album, Heaven Upside Down, hit shelves. 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30 at Seminole Hard Rock, One Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $35 to $90.

10. Day of the Dead Margarita Fest. Deerfield Beach is always a party and Tijuana Taxi Co. knows how to throw down. Surely its Day of the Dead Margarita Fest will be no exception. A mariachi band will play from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., there will be balloon art and face painting, and the frost Coronas will be flowing all night long. Tijuana Taxi Co.’s Davie and Coral Springs locations will have fiestas as well. 4 p.m. on Friday, November 2 at Tijuana Taxi Co., 1015 S. Federal Hwy., Deerfield Beach; facebook.com. Admission is free.