The Ten Best St. Patrick's Day Parties in South Florida

St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday this year. So you’re probably thinking about how hungover you're going to be at work that Monday morning.

But the beauty of a Sunday St. Patty’s is that there are opportunities to party all weekend-long. And, yeah, that includes Sunday. So, strap on your britches and get ready for one of the best weekends of the year. Just make sure those britches are green or you’ll probably be pinched by some weirdo out there, okay?

Here are the ten best St. Patrick's Day parties happening throughout South Florida this year.

1. Lucky Hour at American Social in Fort Lauderdale. St. Patty’s weekend officially begins as soon as the clock strikes 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15. The folks at BarCrawls are wasting no time at all: They're throwing a “Lucky Hour” celebration at American Social in Fort Lauderdale. The Las Olas hotspot will have free admission and drink specials until 10 p.m. that evening to set the tone for the weekend. Drink specials include $3 Mi Campo margaritas, $5 specialty shots and $3 house wines. 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at American Social, 721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; barcrawls.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15.

2. O’Shea’s St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival in West Palm Beach. O’Shea’s always throws down. Friday through Sunday, enjoy live performances by the Aranmore School of Dance, bagpipers, street vendors, and nine total bars to keep you jolly. Food specials include shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash. Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17, at O’Shea’s Pub, 531 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; facebook.com. Admission is free.

3. St. Patrick’s Weekend at The Irishmen in Boca Raton. If your restaurant's name is “The Irishmen,” you'd better deliver on St. Patrick's Day weekend. From 8 p.m. to close on Friday and Saturday, this Boca Raton establishment will host bands Just Like We Practiced (Friday) and the always lovable Uproot Hootenanny (Saturday). On Sunday, bands will rock the joint from 11 a.m. to noon. The Irishmen will also serve up a special Irish breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon and an all-you-can-eat lunch/dinner from noon to midnight. Friday, March 15 through Sunday March 17, at The Irishmen, 1745 NW Boca Raton Blvd., Boca Raton; facebook.com. Admission is free.

4. Saturday Irish Stroll in Fort Lauderdale. Perhaps you prefer to get crunk on Saturday and recover on Sunday? Here you go. There’s an Irish Stroll on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, kicking off at B Square and taking guests to Sweet Nectar and American Social along the way. Guests can enjoy food and drink specials at all participating bars, including 50 percent off all beers at Sweet Nectar and a selection of bites under five bucks at B Square. 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, starting at B Square Burgers, 1021 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; barcrawls.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15.

5. St. Patrick’s Day Block Party at the Dubliner in Boca Raton. Your kids will love the balloon magic and face painting. And you will enjoy the endless flow of beer at the Dubliner. This Boca hotspot will also serve up an Irish buffet – with corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie, among other morsels – and host two stages of live tunes. Among the peeps that will rock the house are the Black Thorne Pipe Band, Walt Rooney Irish Folk and the Fiesta Bob Band. 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 17, at The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; facebook.com. Admission is free.

6. Jamo-Crawl at CityPlace in West Palm Beach. Four free shots of Jameson? Yes, please. That’s what you get when you sign up for the first annual Jamo-Crawl at CityPlace in WPB. The crawl kicks off at Copper Blues and will hit Cabo Flats, Blue Martini and Brother Jimmy’s along the way. You get a free collector’s shot glass, too. Noon on Sunday, March 17, at CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; electrostub.com. Admission is free.

7. St. Patrick’s All-Day and All-Night Party at Galuppi’s in Pompano Beach. This Pompano mainstay is going all-out, transforming its patio, banquet room, and terrace into a St. Pat’s utopia. Bands will grace all three areas all day (and night) long, with performances by the likes of the Kelley Irish Step Dancers and Scott “McSorley” Avery. In addition to green beer galore, its Sunday brunch buffet includes a split pea soup, Irish potatoes, and corned beef on rye. Sláinte! Noon on Sunday, March 17, at Galuppi’s, 1103 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach; facebook.com. Admission is free.

8. St. Patrick’s Day Crawl in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District will unquestionably be Party Town USA on Sunday. Leading the party vibe, there’s a bar crawl by Where Locals Go kicking off at Booze Garden. Other participating spots include America’s Backyard, Sway, Lucky’s Tavern and Capone's. You get five free drinks and drink specials along the way, so drink some water, kids! 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, at Booze Garden, 111-A SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25.

9. St. Patrick’s Day Party with Cowboy Mouth at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton. It’s always a party when Cowboy Mouth plays. Add the fact that the New Orleans-bred band is playing on one of the wildest days of the year? Prepare for fun overload. If you’ve never seen this alternative rock institution live, there may not be a better day. Cowboy Mouth’s been jamming for nearly 30 years and it’s about damn time you saw ‘em. 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, at the Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd. #68, Boca Raton; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $35.

10. Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. Bob Seger is on his “Final Tour” and his last date ever in South Florida is on St. Pat’s Day. The logical choice is to go see him and belt out “Old Time Rock and Roll” with him one last time. Plus, the BB&T Center totally has beer for you, too. 8 p.m. on Sunday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $75 to $120.