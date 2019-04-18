The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Got an axe to grind? If you’re a lady wanting to throw an actual axe and save some dough, Extreme Axe Throwing Hollywood is the place to be on Thursdays, when the spot offers women 15 percent off bookings. After chucking these hunks of metal at some targets, the average ladies’ night will probably seem pretty boring in comparison. 5 to 11:45 p.m. Thursdays at Extreme Axe Throwing, 2046 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; extremeaxe.com. 1.5-hour sessions cost $35. Ladies save 15 percent on all Thursday bookings.

Friday

There’s listening to guitar, and then there’s listening to Santana. The iconic guitarist delivers an undeniable sound, which has captivated generations. Dating all the way back to 1969, Santana has 24 albums under his belt. His 25th album, Africa Speaks, is slated to drop in June, so perhaps you’ll hear some new tunes on Friday, too. 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Live at the Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $70.50 to $255.50.

EXPAND Arrrrr! There is a pirate festival (for a good cause) on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale. Brittany Eldridge

Saturday

Ahoy there, mateys. You don’t have to travel to Tampa's Gasparilla Festival to get your pirate on. For a second year, the Rotary Club of Fort Lauderdale is throwing a Pirate Festival in Esplanade Park. Back for a second year is the popular raft race, in which participants will raft, paddle board, and kayak down the river in pirate attire. There will also be live music, costumes, and even cannon demos. All hands hoay! 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; ftlpiratefest.com. Admission is free.

Fort Lauderdale has a useful co-working space loaded with a café, conference room, and onsite creative and technological small businesses. Its name is Collective Ventures, and it will celebrate its first anniversary on Saturday. In addition to games, raffles and live tunes, the Feline Fine Canine & Equine Rescue will provide pet adoptions on site. And in the spirit of Easter weekend, there will be an egg hunt, too. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Café Collective, 100 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Aziz Ansari’s Road to Nowhere tour is rolling into Hollywood Saturday evening. Contrary to the name of his tour, the South Carolina native has been seemingly everywhere in recent years. He’s lent his voice to Ice Age: Continental Drift and Epic, hosted Saturday Night Live, and starred as the always lovable Tom Haverford in Parks and Recreation. Ansari spent some time away from the limelight after sparking a debate about consent in the #MeToo era, but it appears he's testing the waters for a comeback. 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Live at the Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $52.50 to $127.50.

Sunday

What is an Easter weekend in South Florida without some brunch? Legends Tavern is throwing down big-time at all three of its locations this Sunday. For starters, there will be $15 bottomless cocktails. On the grub front, you’ll want to chow down on the chicken & waffle or Hangover Havana, loaded with mojo roasted pork, two fried eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo-ketchup, pressed ciabatta and tater tots. Nom. Nom. Nom. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at all Legends Tavern locations (Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, and Sunrise); legendstavernandgrille.com. $15 for bottomless cocktails.

If you’re looking for a beachy brunch bash, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is your spot on Easter Sunday. For the kiddos (or perhaps even you), there will be an Easter Bunny meet-and-greet and egg hunts at 12:30 and 2 p.m. On its massive brunch menu, options include a cinnamon and raison brioche French toast, an assortment of deviled eggs, and a stuffed pork loin with dried fruit and Grand Marnier. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; Hilton.com. Admission costs $65 for adults and $25 for children.

Monday

Monday is Earth Day, so let’s help save it. As part of an Earth Day Celebration at Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort, artificial reef structures built by the 1,000 Mermaids organization will be sunk offshore. Additionally, there will be a massive beach clean-up and Shipwreck Pompano Beach will provide virtual reality tours of artificial reefs located off the Pompano Beach Pier. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort, 3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale; Marriott.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Rocco's Tacos happy hour hits the spot on Taco Tuesdays (and any other day). Rocco's Tacos

Tuesday

It’s Tuesday. That means you need to get your ass to Rocco’s Tacos' for $16.99 all-you-can-eat tacos. The great thing about Rocco’s is that you don’t have to wait ‘til Tuesday for a rockin’ deal. Every single day from 4 to 7 p.m. at its bar, you may enjoy $3 bottles of select beer, $3 wines, $4 drafts, and a selection of $5 margaritas. On the food front, there are $2 tacos and appetizers available, including the always-delectable carne molida empanadas. If you stray from the happy hour menu, Rocco’s nachos are pretty awesome, too. 4 to 7 p.m. at all South Florida locations (West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach, and Boca Raton); roccostacos.com.

Wednesday

The Dalmar is quickly shaping up to be a Fort Lauderdale must-do. Among the spots to check out within its delightfully chic and modern confines is The Terrace Grill. The restaurant opens at 5:30 nightly, making it a prime place for a Hump Day cocktail and scrumptious meal. Among its culinary delights, you’ll love the deviled eggs with Marie Rose sauce and micro celery, and the fresh seared scallops with fregola, butternut squash, and a picatta sauce. Open nightly from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Dalmar, 299 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; thedalmar.com.