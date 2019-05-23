The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

What’s all that twang you hear coming from West Palm Beach? It's Rascal Flatts and its Summer Playlist Tour at Coral Sky Amphitheater. This year marks 20 years since the band got together in Columbus, Ohio. And since that glorious year, the country group has given us albums galore – including its latest, Back to Us, from 2017 – and tunes like “What Hurts the Most” and a stellar rendition of “Bless the Broken Road.” Its newest single, “Back to Life,” dropped last year and is totally worth a listen. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $37.50 to $99.50.

Friday

Ever wanted to play some mini-golf inside a library? Well, those dreams are coming true. On Friday evening, the Friends of the West Palm Beach Public Library organization is hosting its Caddystacks event inside the Mandel Public Library. Eighteen holes of golf will be set up throughout its grounds and there will be beer, food, and wine on-site. For families, there’s a family fun day on Saturday, too. 6 p.m. Friday at Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; friendswpblibrary.org. Admission costs $40 per person or $60 per couple.

EXPAND A gothic prom hits WPB. See Friday. Ates Isildak

Last week was World Goth Day, so let’s keep that goth goodness going. On Friday evening, WPB’s Respectable Street will have its World Gothic Prom Night. It will be a dark and delightful evening, to say the least. On the tunes front, expect darkwave, synth-pop and dark indie from the likes of Carlos Menendez, Anthony Stuart, Ultra Vivid Unseen, Rodney Mayo, and more. 10 p.m. Friday at Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free before 11 p.m.

Saturday

We can have a beach party any day, really. But once per year, Fort Lauderdale really throws down for a Great American Beach Party. For this year’s shindig along the A1A, there will be a kid’s zone, sand castle contest, art show, classic car show, beach games, and live entertainment throughout the day. Headlining this year’s fest is Blood, Sweat & Tears, whose hits include “And When I Die” and “Got to Get You Into My Life”. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at A1A and Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; fortlauderdale.gov. Admission is free.

In a world of one-hit wonders, Kristin Chenoweth continues to be a hit across many mediums. She’s made it big on Broadway in everything from Wicked to You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She’s also held key roles on TV in The West Wing and Pushing Daisies. And she’s starred in films such as Descendants and Bewitched. On Saturday, she’ll bring all of her talents to Hollywood. 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $30 to $80.

"When the rain washes you clean, you’ll know / You’ll know." Name that band! It's the always wonderful, Fleetwood Mac, of course. Unfortunately, Fleetwood Mac is not playing in Pompano Beach. But True Rumours, one of the best tribute bands around, will fill in for Fleetwood. Seating for this one will be on a first come, first served basis. The band is from Florida and is quite popular around these parts. So, if you want to hear “The Chain,” “Landslide,” or “Go Your Own Way,” you’ll want to get there early. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Galuppi’s, 1103 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Sunday

Remember the Lost World of Dinosaurs exhibit that hit Flamingo Gardens back in 2017? Everyone loved it so much that it's back through September. The traveling exhibit boasts 27 dinosaur replicas and real dinosaur skeletons on display. On select dates, you can even mix and mingle with paleontologists and historians that know all about dinos. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and select dates through Monday, September 2, at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie; flamingogardens.org. General admission costs $19.95 with various discounts available.

Monday

Monday is Memorial Day — to our heroes that made the ultimate sacrifice (and their families!), our endless thanks. On Monday, Mizner Park Amphitheater is hosting a special Memorial Day Concert with the New Gardens Band and Brandon Mills. Forgotten Soldiers Outreach and the City of Boca Raton have also teamed up for a goods drive benefitting soldiers. Among the top requested donation items are foil tuna packs, individual packs of nuts and dried fruit, snack bars, and snack storage bags. 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; facebook.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND All kinds of diverse talent will take the stage for another edition of ArtServe's Mic Check. ArtServe

Tuesday

The fourth Tuesday of every month is always a blast at ArtServe. That’s right, it’s time for another Mic Check, showcasing the best and brightest local musicians, singers, poets, spoken word artists, comedians, and more. If you have some skills and want to perform, sign up. If not, enjoy the show. It’s always great to see just how talented our community is. 6 p.m. Tuesday at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; artserve.org. Admission costs $10.

Wednesday

Joshua Logan is the director-extraordinaire behind some of the greatest shows and songs of all time, including Knickerbocker Holiday, By Jupiter, and “There is Nothing Like a Dame.” Wish You Were Here is a beautiful tribute to Logan, with professional narration and dazzling singers. It runs at Delray Beach Playhouse through Wednesday, June 5. 2 and 8 p.m. Wednesday and select dates through Wednesday, June 5, at Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 NW Ninth St., Delray Beach; delraybeachplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $35.