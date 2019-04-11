The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday
Who’s up for some blues with Boz? Roll out the red carpet because legendary blues singer and guitarist Boz Scaggs is hitting WPB Thursday evening. The soulster’s illustrious career spans more than 40 years, with the Steve Miller Band and Toto along the way. The icon is still churning out new tunes, with his latest, Out of the Blues, hitting shelves last year. 8 p.m. Thursday at Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; kravis.org. Tickets cost $29 to $114.
Friday
It’s time to unleash that country twang. The massive Tortuga Music Festival is taking over Fort Lauderdale Beach yet again this weekend. Country superstars including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Thomas Rhett will tear down the house, with some non-country artists like Flo Rida, Joan Jett
If you haven’t been to the Historic Stranahan House Museum in downtown Fort Lauderdale, you’re a bad South Floridian. In addition to simply going, it’s time to support the educational hotspot. This Friday evening is its Pineapple Jam fundraiser, featuring tunes from Jimmy Stowe and the Stowaways, Caribbean-infused bites, an open bar, and an exciting auction. Proceeds benefit the museum's preservation and educational programs. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Stranahan House, 335 SE Sixth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; stranahanhouse.networkforgood.com. Admission costs $150.
Saturday
There is a Vegan Mac N’ Cheeze Challenge going down in Fort Lauderdale and your taste buds are needed. Green Bar & Kitchen, Ohm Woke Meals, the New Vegan, and others will be competing for your vote on Saturday for the best dish. Your entry includes a judging ballot, a beverage, and live tunes. Proceeds from the event will be used to buy the book Animal Hero Kids: Voice for the Voiceless for local schools. 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Green Bar & Kitchen, 1075 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; animalherokids.org. Admission costs $40.
New Jersey punk-rock band the Bouncing Souls has been churning out its catchy pop-punk for 30 years. To celebrate, the foursome will rock a show at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday evening. During its decades in the biz, the band has released ten full-length albums, with the last coming in 2016. The band also released an EP in March, Crucial Moments, and, to say the least, the crew’s still got it! 6 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $24.50.
Happy birthday to Beach House Pompano! On Saturday evening, the oceanfront hotspot will celebrate its first anniversary with a '50s-themed beach party. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite retro beach garb and prepare to rock out to some surf-rock. There will be drink specials and giveaways, too. 7 p.m. Saturday at Beach House Pompano, 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach; beachhousepompano.com. Admission is free.
Sunday
Learn how chocolate is made and meet the Easter Bunny? That’s a win-win no matter how old you are. On Sunday, Hoffman’s Chocolates will host five chocolate classes and factory tours throughout the day. Guests will be able to meet the Easter Bunny, craft their own chocolate creation with toppings of their choosing, and cap it all off with a scoop of gourmet ice cream. Yummy. Classes at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday at Hoffman’s Chocolates Factory, 5190 Lake Worth Rd., Greenacres; hoffmans.com. Admission costs $24.95.
Monday
If you want to see Rod Stewart anytime soon, you’re going to have to go to Vegas or Europe. If you're looking for the next best thing, A Tribute to Rod Stewart by George Orr & the Hot Rod Band is performing at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca on Monday evening. Your life needs the periodic “Maggie May, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and “Hot Legs” in it, so go get your dosage. 8 p.m. Monday at Crazy Uncle Mike’s, 6450 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.
Tuesday
There is no denying the influence that the comic book world has on our broader culture. And now, there’s a one-of-a-kind exhibit hitting a local museum exploring that impact on the art world. Beyond the Cape! Comics and Contemporary Art officially opens at Boca Raton Museum of Art on Tuesday, spotlighting pieces that express how some of the most famous contemporary artists have been influenced by comic books and graphic novels. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; bocamuseum.org. Admission costs $25 for non-members.
Wednesday
Let’s see what you’re eating. Actually, let’s not, because you’ll be Dining in the Dark at One Door East. The quirky and fun dinner boasts a six-course tasting menu with wine pairings. And, yes, you’ll be completely in the dark. You’ll have to use those taste buds to figure out exactly what’s going on but, rest assured, it will surely be delicious if One Door East’s culinary team is involved. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at One Door East, 620 S. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com.
