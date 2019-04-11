The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Who’s up for some blues with Boz? Roll out the red carpet because legendary blues singer and guitarist Boz Scaggs is hitting WPB Thursday evening. The soulster’s illustrious career spans more than 40 years, with the Steve Miller Band and Toto along the way. The icon is still churning out new tunes, with his latest, Out of the Blues, hitting shelves last year. 8 p.m. Thursday at Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; kravis.org. Tickets cost $29 to $114.

Friday

It’s time to unleash that country twang. The massive Tortuga Music Festival is taking over Fort Lauderdale Beach yet again this weekend. Country superstars including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Thomas Rhett will tear down the house, with some non-country artists like Flo Rida, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Michael Franti & Spearhead sprinkled throughout. Friday through Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; tortugamusicfestival.com. Single-day tickets start at $135 with three-day passes up to $239.

EXPAND Pineapple Jam happens Friday, a fundraiser for Stranahan House, happens Friday. Clay Weiland Photography

If you haven’t been to the Historic Stranahan House Museum in downtown Fort Lauderdale, you’re a bad South Floridian. In addition to simply going, it’s time to support the educational hotspot. This Friday evening is its Pineapple Jam fundraiser, featuring tunes from Jimmy Stowe and the Stowaways, Caribbean-infused bites, an open bar, and an exciting auction. Proceeds benefit the museum's preservation and educational programs. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Stranahan House, 335 SE Sixth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; stranahanhouse.networkforgood.com. Admission costs $150.

Saturday

There is a Vegan Mac N’ Cheeze Challenge going down in Fort Lauderdale and your taste buds are needed. Green Bar & Kitchen, Ohm Woke Meals, the New Vegan, and others will be competing for your vote on Saturday for the best dish. Your entry includes a judging ballot, a beverage, and live tunes. Proceeds from the event will be used to buy the book Animal Hero Kids: Voice for the Voiceless for local schools. 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Green Bar & Kitchen, 1075 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; animalherokids.org. Admission costs $40.

New Jersey punk-rock band the Bouncing Souls has been churning out its catchy pop-punk for 30 years. To celebrate, the foursome will rock a show at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday evening. During its decades in the biz, the band has released ten full-length albums, with the last coming in 2016. The band also released an EP in March, Crucial Moments, and, to say the least, the crew’s still got it! 6 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $24.50.

EXPAND Beach House Pompano celebrates its first anniversary on Saturday. Chris Carter

Happy birthday to Beach House Pompano! On Saturday evening, the oceanfront hotspot will celebrate its first anniversary with a '50s-themed beach party. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite retro beach garb and prepare to rock out to some surf-rock. There will be drink specials and giveaways, too. 7 p.m. Saturday at Beach House Pompano, 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach; beachhousepompano.com. Admission is free.

Sunday

Learn how chocolate is made and meet the Easter Bunny? That’s a win-win no matter how old you are. On Sunday, Hoffman’s Chocolates will host five chocolate classes and factory tours throughout the day. Guests will be able to meet the Easter Bunny, craft their own chocolate creation with toppings of their choosing, and cap it all off with a scoop of gourmet ice cream. Yummy. Classes at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday at Hoffman’s Chocolates Factory, 5190 Lake Worth Rd., Greenacres; hoffmans.com. Admission costs $24.95.

Monday

If you want to see Rod Stewart anytime soon, you’re going to have to go to Vegas or Europe. If you're looking for the next best thing, A Tribute to Rod Stewart by George Orr & the Hot Rod Band is performing at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca on Monday evening. Your life needs the periodic “Maggie May, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and “Hot Legs” in it, so go get your dosage. 8 p.m. Monday at Crazy Uncle Mike’s, 6450 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Comic book fans should head to the Boca Raton Museum of Art for its Beyond the Cape! exhibit. Bud Shark

Tuesday

There is no denying the influence that the comic book world has on our broader culture. And now, there’s a one-of-a-kind exhibit hitting a local museum exploring that impact on the art world. Beyond the Cape! Comics and Contemporary Art officially opens at Boca Raton Museum of Art on Tuesday, spotlighting pieces that express how some of the most famous contemporary artists have been influenced by comic books and graphic novels. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; bocamuseum.org. Admission costs $25 for non-members.

Wednesday