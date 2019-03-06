iPic Delray Will Be City's First New Movie Theater in 40 Years

The first movie theater to be built in Delray Beach in 40 years opens at 25 SE Fourth Ave. on Thursday, March 7. The luxury theater and cultural center is part of the iPic Entertainment brand, which introduced its first high-end theater, Muvico Palace in Boca Raton, in 1999.

iPic Delray boasts some impressive amenities, including pod seating which, when reclined, blocks other movie-watchers from view. Says iPic founder and CEO Hamid Hashemi, "You can't see anyone, no one can see you. It's almost like watching a movie in the privacy of your home and the same sense of intimacy, but in a shared environment — the way movies are intended to be watched."

The theater's standard cost for movie tickets is $29, but it can go as low as $20 for iPic members. Servers will be available with gourmet food options and cocktails at the push of a button. There's also unlimited complimentary popcorn, blankets, and pillows.