Every Racist and Anti-Semitic Incident Documented in Florida Schools in the Past Year

Martin County School District needs to step up with a swift and harsh penalty!!!



Right in our damn back yards. This country is going backwards fast. pic.twitter.com/8T6g2XFZfq — Chris Kokell - Fort Pierce Westwood Prep Academy (@RealCoachK) May 17, 2022

Racist Stunt in Martin County (May 2022)



Also, in May, a sixth-grader found a drawing of a swastika with “swastika” written underneath, at Westglades Middle School in Parkland. @ADL_Florida says there were 47 reports of antisemitic vandalism cases in Florida in 2021 compared to 30 in 2020 and 24 in 2019. #BecauseFlorida pic.twitter.com/qdqw7weJkU — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) May 19, 2022

Middle School Bathroom Swastikas in Parkland (May 2022)

Swastikas and hate speech found on bathroom walls at @browardschools' Western High School for the second time in four days #BecauseFlorida: https://t.co/EomDF4o7EY pic.twitter.com/pjxQnSauC5 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) May 19, 2022

High School Bathroom Swastikas in Davie (May 2022)

An antisemitic flyer was found at MMC on Friday. “Antisemitism is wrong and will not be tolerated at FIU. Our university is committed to a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging,” said Interim President Jessell in an email on Saturday. https://t.co/KXRs2eXPdH pic.twitter.com/MxtZCd7vbz — PantherNOW (@_PantherNOW) April 17, 2022

Anti-Semitic Flyer on FIU Campus (April 2022)

Pi Kappa Phi senior leadership drew a SWASTIKA onto a Jewish pledge’s head while he was drunk.



This fraternity needs to have their charter immediately revoked by @USouthFlorida and the students responsible need to be criminally investigated for hazing humiliation @AndrewWarrenFL https://t.co/lo2BdsRBGy pic.twitter.com/uPmHioPrk1 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 24, 2022

Swastika Hazing at the University of South Florida (February 2022)

Good Morning!#Today The Department of Justice is meeting with Parents and students of St. Pete Catholic High School this morning. This after racial graffiti and a racist threat was discovered on a bathroom stall in January. @BN9

I'll have a recap later today. pic.twitter.com/ktHOPEwTI1 — Fadia Mayté Patterson, M.S. (@FadiaTVNews) April 9, 2022

String of Racist Acts at St. Pete Catholic High School (January 2022)

The 59-year-old white woman continued using the slur after going to the principal’s office Wednesday at Lealman Innovation Academy, Pinellas County school officials told the Tampa Bay Times. https://t.co/cH9d0S7ilJ — ABC7 Sarasota (@mysuncoast) January 15, 2022

Substitute's Racial Slurs in Pinellas County (January 2022)

Administration at Olympic Heights Community High School in Boca Raton, FL are investigating the ongoing antisemitic graffiti being written in bathroom stalls. pic.twitter.com/YDHeWy7HQV — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 11, 2021

Anti-Semitic and Racist Graffiti in Boca Raton (December 2021)

Racist Water Fountain Graffiti in Marathon (November 2021)

SICKENING - footage from a Boca Raton, FL High School (Olympic Heights) party shows a student dressed in a Nazi SS uniform and his fellow classmates yelling “Sieg Heil” while performing Nazi salutes towards him. pic.twitter.com/7TJI2jtN9S — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 9, 2021

Boca Raton High Schoolers Imitate Nazis (November 2021)

A Florida school suspended Black students after they confronted white classmates for making a racist video, @wjxt4 reports.



Black students at Yulee High were sent a video of 2 white boys with a KKK-like hood using racist slurs. The students in the video were not punished. pic.twitter.com/WiQH2B2jvP — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 1, 2021

Racist Snapchat Video by Yulee High School Students (October 2021)

Nazi symbols, hateful words and phrases against Blacks, LGBTQ people were found on a Winter Park High School bathroom wall, reports @asherwildman13 https://t.co/H1G99BizTm — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) September 2, 2021

Swastikas and Slurs in Winter Park High Bathroom (September 2021)

The Monroe County School District is investigating a girl’s report that she was called the n-word by a student, and that another student drew a racist cartoon on a chalkboard. https://t.co/hG20973CwG — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 7, 2021

Black Student Called Racist Slur in Florida Keys (May 2021)

