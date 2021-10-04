Support Us

South Florida's independent
source of local news and culture

Police

Police Trainer Explains Viral TikTok of FLPD Officer Yanking K-9

October 4, 2021 2:15PM

A K-9 training expert sets the record straight about a maneuver that has alarmed viewers on TikTok.
A K-9 training expert sets the record straight about a maneuver that has alarmed viewers on TikTok. Screenshot via TikTiok/@dwalters13
During spring break last year, a Canadian woman posted two brief videos on TikTok showing Fort Lauderdale Police (FLPD) officer Josh Reich yank on his K-9's leash while shielding the dog's eyes as it holds a tennis ball in its mouth. After several seconds, the drooling dog releases the ball. "Good boy," Reich says, and then pats the dog's head.

Though the videos — the first one's 15 seconds long, the second one lasts 13 seconds — were first posted by user @dwalters13 on March 10, 2020, they've resurfaced and amassed more than 5.9 million views in total, along with allegations of animal abuse, as TikTok users and animal activists use the comments thread to debate the officer's actions.

"Why is he choking the dog??" wronte one user.

"Talk about improper handling," commented another.

I support

New Times Broward-Palm Beach
New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of South Florida and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Wrote a third: "It looks like he's trying to kill the dog to me."

Notwithstanding the outrage, at least one South Florida K-9 training expert with more than 30 years' experience training dogs and police K-9s tells New Times the maneuver is legitimate and safe, so long as it's performed correctly.

Edel Miedes explains that this maneuver is typically used when a dog won't release an item — or person — with a verbal command or treat.

"It does not hurt the dog at all. It doesn't do any physical damage to the dog," says Miedes, founder of Hollywood-based K9 Advisors. "There was really nothing wrong done by the officer there."

While the general public might be alarmed watching the video, Miedes says K-9 dogs are trained to apprehend suspects, not sticks and Frisbees.

"Most of these dogs are really hardcore, high-drive dogs that are trained to love to go on that bite," he says.
@dwalters13

Pt 2! holding the leash like that hits a certain trigger point in the neck and covering eyes hides his sight so he uses his senses! ##fyp ##dog ##police

♬ original sound - Deanna Walters
Casey Liening, a spokesperson for FLPD, confirmed that officer Josh Reich and his K-9, Goro, are the pair captured on the videos. She says Reich used the maneuver — called "a physical correction out" or "lift-off" — to force the dog to drop the ball after Goro failed to follow the verbal command. She added that the technique did not injure Goro.

"The handler also attempted to get it [the ball] out by utilizing another ball/reward which also failed," Liening wrote in an email to New Times, referring to the way Reich bounces another tennis ball in front of Goro. "The safety of the dog now becomes a factor as he could be injured if he doesn’t release the ball."

Though the FLPD officer in these clips didn't hurt the K-9, a recent investigation by the Sun Sentinel found that the department disproportionately deploys K-9s on Black suspects, leading to painful bites and excessive-force complaints.

Miedes doesn't take issue with the videos but argues police departments should be more conscious of how civilians might perceive a certain maneuver and only use such moves in the line of duty if they're absolutely necessary — not for entertainment.

"Even though they weren't really hurting the dog in any way, the perception of the public can be different," Miedes says. "It could just blow up in today's social-media world."
KEEP NEW TIMES BROWARD-PALM BEACH FREE... Since we started New Times Broward-Palm Beach, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local Journalism in South Florida.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Drag 'n Tag

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation