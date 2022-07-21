Where to Get Your Toddler Vaccinated in South Florida

Back on June 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years of age and the Moderna vaccine for children 6 months to 6 years of age. Shortly thereafter, the pediatric vaccines received a green light from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
But while many U.S. states had prepared by preordering shots, Florida did not. Moreover, Gov. Ron DeSantis has persisted in his refusal to allow county health departments to provide the vaccines to young children — a decision that DeSantis' surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, recently conceded could prevent close to 30,000 disadvantaged kids from receiving the shots.
The state government's efforts to impede the path for families seeking to vaccinate their children has left hospitals, community health centers, and other medical providers to bear the brunt of demand. But local physicians and other health providers have managed to secure doses of the vaccine more quickly than initially anticipated.
Below is a list of providers in South Florida that stock the shot for your tot.
If you know of a location that offers the COVID vaccine for young children that isn't on this list, please let us know via [email protected] and we'll add it.
Nicklaus Children's Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave., Miami
305-666-6511Nicklaus Children's Hospital offers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at no charge on a walk-in basis (no appointment necessary) on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All Florida residents ages 6 months to 21 years are eligible.
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital1005 Joe DiMaggio Dr., Hollywood
954-276-4340Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is accepting first- and second-dose appointments for children 6 months through 5 years of age. Register for an appointment by phone or online via MyChart.
Community Health of South Florida, Inc.multiple area locations, including:
6350 Sunset Drive, South Miami
786-293-5500Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI), which operates locations in South and West Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, is offering the vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years of age. The center will host vaccine clinics (open to appointments and walk-ins) with times listed on its website and also deploy its mobile medical van to reach children at public housing centers and other events and locations TBA.
UHealth Pediatric Mobile Clinic305-243-6407
umiamihealth.orgThe University of Miami Health System's mobile clinic will vaccinate children under 5 years of age. The monthly schedule can be accessed by phone or online.
CVS Pharmacymultiple area locations
cvs.comSchedule an appointment via the CVS MinuteClinic for vaccinations for children 18 months and older.
Walgreens Pharmacymultiple area locations
walgreens.comSchedule an appointment on the Walgreens website for vaccinations for children ages 3 and older.
Walmart Pharmacymultiple area locations
walmart.comSchedule an appointment on Walmart's website for vaccinations for kids ages 3 and older.