Where to Get Your Toddler Vaccinated in South Florida

Nicklaus Children's Hospital 3100 SW 62nd Ave., Miami

305-666-6511

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital 1005 Joe DiMaggio Dr., Hollywood

954-276-4340

Community Health of South Florida, Inc. multiple area locations, including:

6350 Sunset Drive, South Miami

786-293-5500

UHealth Pediatric Mobile Clinic 305-243-6407

umiamihealth.org

CVS Pharmacy multiple area locations

cvs.com

Walgreens Pharmacy multiple area locations

walgreens.com

Walmart Pharmacy multiple area locations

walmart.com

Following a months-long bureaucratic delay that stalled the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations for young children, shots are now available.Back on June 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years of age and the Moderna vaccine for children 6 months to 6 years of age. Shortly thereafter, the pediatric vaccines received a green light from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) But while many U.S. states had prepared by preordering shots, Florida did not . Moreover, Gov. Ron DeSantis has persisted in his refusal to allow county health departments to provide the vaccines to young children — a decision that DeSantis' surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, recently conceded could prevent close to 30,000 disadvantaged kids from receiving the shots.The state government's efforts to impede the path for families seeking to vaccinate their children has left hospitals, community health centers, and other medical providers to bear the brunt of demand. But local physicians and other health providers have managed to secure doses of the vaccine more quickly than initially anticipated.Below is a list of providers in South Florida that stock the shot for your tot.Nicklaus Children's Hospital offers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at no charge on a walk-in basis (no appointment necessary) on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All Florida residents ages 6 months to 21 years are eligible.Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is accepting first- and second-dose appointments for children 6 months through 5 years of age. Register for an appointment by phone or online via MyChart Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI), which operates locations in South and West Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, is offering the vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years of age. The center will host vaccine clinics (open to appointments and walk-ins) with times listed on its website and also deploy its mobile medical van to reach children at public housing centers and other events and locations TBA.The University of Miami Health System's mobile clinic will vaccinate children under 5 years of age. The monthly schedule can be accessed by phone or online Schedule an appointment via the CVS MinuteClinic for vaccinations for children 18 months and older.Schedule an appointment on the Walgreens website for vaccinations for children ages 3 and older.Schedule an appointment on Walmart's website for vaccinations for kids ages 3 and older.