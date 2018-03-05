South Florida's March Theater Roundup: Dancing Lessons, Memphis, and More

Here’s your monthly reminder that South Florida has a vibrant and thriving theater scene. From Broadway musicals to comedies to engrossing dramas, there’s never a shortage of great theater to catch at any given playhouse throughout Miami-Dade and Broward. And we’re not just talking about the Arsht Center or the Broward Center. Miami and Fort Lauderdale boast some of the best local stage companies in the nation, with talented casts putting on kick-ass shows that both entertain and enlighten.

From classic musicals to obscure dark comedies to movie adaptations, here's all the best theater you can check on this month.

The Collector. A classic story of possession, obsession, and love is tackled by the Infinite Abyss Production crew in The Collector. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, the show tells the story of a quiet man whose hobby of collecting butterflies takes a dark turn when he kidnaps a woman he’s been stalking. Through March 24 at the Abyss Theatre, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 954-489-8440. Tickets cost $25.