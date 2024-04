10 Best Pickleball Courts in South Florida

DETA Pickleball Club 6401 Kendale Lakes Dr., Miami

305-833-3896

detapickleballclub.com

Diadem Pickleball Complex 1000 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek

954-708-1566

diadempickleballcomplex.com

Holiday Park 1150 G. Harold Martin Dr., Fort Lauderdale

954-828-5383

parks.fortlauderdale.gov

Miami Beach Golf Club 2301 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-673-7767

miamibeachfl.gov

Miami Shores Tennis & Pickleball Club 825 NE 100th St., Miami Shores

786-402-7984

miamishorestennis.com

Plantation Central Park 9151 NE Second St., Plantation

954-916-5609

plantation.org

Polo Park 4301 N. Michigan Ave., Miami Beach

305-861-3616

miamibeachfl.gov

Riviera Tennis Center 9775 SW Eighth Ave., Miami

305-775-4727

rivieratenniscenter.com

Sip and Pickle 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami

786-771-8277

sipandpickle.com

Tropical Park 7900 Bird Rd., Miami

305-533-3161

miamidade.gov

We've all heard the pops, pings, and zings of pickleball at a nearby park.Pickleball is absolutely on fire, and for the third consecutive year, it's the fastest-growing sport in America. Mega-events like the Pickleball Slam pit tennis legends like Andre Agassi and John McEnroe against one another. There are professional leagues and teams owned by the likes of Lebron James and Tom Brady The beauty of living in South Florida is that it's a hot spot for the sport year-round. With that, Miami is limited on pickleball court complexes, with some drive-worthy and noteworthy courts in neighboring Broward County.When it comes time to test your mettle, these are the ten best pickleball courts in South Florida.Out in Kendale Lakes, deep in southwestern Miami-Dade, you'll find the area's most buzzed-about complex, DETA Pickleball Club. As the county's largest pickleball complex, it's home to 16 lighted courts, all available to be booked ahead of time. The cost is $10 to $15 an hour, but there are plenty of programs available that result in waived fees. It also has an onsite pro shop with equipment, and yes, you can even book lessons.Want an indoor pickleball experience branded by one of the sports' biggest brands? Head to Coconut Creek, where the Diadem Pickleball Complex has nine courts. The courts are rentable by groups of up to six for $40-$60 per hour. To cut down on the hourly costs, there are also memberships available starting at $149 per month.This Fort Lauderdale complex is tucked in the shadow of the Florida Panthers' new practice facility and boasts six lit courts. Here, games get particularly competitive before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m., so be prepared. Beginners are always welcome, but you're better off developing your skills when the regulars aren't battling.Tucked on the western edge of Miami Beach Golf Club, you can park right outside the six-court complex. The courts open at 8 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends, and the action runs until 10 p.m. It's first come, first serve, and come nighttime, there are lights.Six lighted pickleball courts await at Miami Shores Country Club. For tennis fans, there are seven lit courts, too. The spot regularly hosts tournaments — competitive and social — and there is a pro shop if you're ready to upgrade that beginner paddle of yours. A membership is required to play, which runs $550 per year.There are 17 pickleball courts available at Plantation Central Park, one of Broward County's premier spaces. The talent here spans the total novice to pickleball master spectrum, so choose your court wisely. All of the concrete courts are free and open to the public, and for the nighthawks, there are lit courts.This quaint Miami Beach park is a quiet oasis with a baseball field, basketball courts, playground, and pavilions for events. No outing is complete without some pickleball — there are two dedicated courts. It's worth noting that the courts are not lit but make for some nice daytime battles.More and more tennis courts are morphing into pickleball courts throughout the area. An example of this is the Riviera Tennis Center, where four tennis courts are being leveraged as pickleball courts with mobile netting and on-court lines in addition to four permanent pickleball courts. The courts can be reserved ahead of time, costing $10 for a 90-minute slot.Not wanting to duke it out with a competitive pickleball bro? Sip and Pickle features five outdoor courts open Thursday through Sunday in the heart of Wynwood and is a totally social affair. Snag some friends and rent a court by the hour, and, yes, there is food, a bar, and courtside service available. It's a great spot to ease into the game without aficionados trying to take over your court. Court reservations start at $40 per hour for up to four people.No-frills action awaits within this 275-acre Miami park. On the pickleball front, there are four lighted courts adjacent to the park's 12 tennis courts. It's totally free to play on a first-come, first-serve basis. Across the tennis-pickleball spectrum, lessons are available for a fee.