South Florida's independent source of local news and culture

4
Jennifer Lopez is set to perform in the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.
Photo by Michael Amico

Here's How You Can Participate in the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Zach Schlein | January 15, 2020 | 10:01am
AA

If you've ever daydreamed of becoming the next Left Shark, you might have your chance during the upcoming Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

According to a media release, producers for the 2020 edition of the star-studded spectacle are inviting South Floridians to participate in assembling the February 2 show. Although details are scarce, the role is said to involve "moving scenic elements on and off of the field" during the performance at Hard Rock Stadium.

The only requirements listed for the position — which is paid — are that so-called field team members must be in good physical health, 18 or older, and willing commit to attending all posted rehearsals. Don't worry if you've never been involved in staging a multimillion-dollar feast for the eyes viewed nationwide: No experience is required.

Unfortunately, the release stresses that the opportunity does not come with free tickets to the Super Bowl.

The release says about 600 people will be hired to play a part in this year's halftime show. Those interested in applying can view the rehearsal schedule and apply at superbowlproductions.com

 
Zach Schlein has been a freelance writer with Miami New Times since December 2015. A recent graduate of the University of Florida, he holds a bachelor of arts in political science. When he’s not writing articles, you can find him positing parallels between Kanye West and the late David Bowie to no one in particular online.

