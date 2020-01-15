Here's How You Can Participate in the Super Bowl Halftime Show

If you've ever daydreamed of becoming the next Left Shark, you might have your chance during the upcoming Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

According to a media release, producers for the 2020 edition of the star-studded spectacle are inviting South Floridians to participate in assembling the February 2 show. Although details are scarce, the role is said to involve "moving scenic elements on and off of the field" during the performance at Hard Rock Stadium.

The only requirements listed for the position — which is paid — are that so-called field team members must be in good physical health, 18 or older, and willing commit to attending all posted rehearsals. Don't worry if you've never been involved in staging a multimillion-dollar feast for the eyes viewed nationwide: No experience is required.

Unfortunately, the release stresses that the opportunity does not come with free tickets to the Super Bowl.

The release says about 600 people will be hired to play a part in this year's halftime show. Those interested in applying can view the rehearsal schedule and apply at superbowlproductions.com.