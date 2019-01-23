 


4
Away Spa Opens at W Fort Lauderdale With Full Beauty Menu and Wellness OptionsEXPAND
Courtesy of W Fort Lauderdale Away Spa

Away Spa Opens at W Fort Lauderdale With Full Beauty Menu and Wellness Options

Juliana Accioly | January 23, 2019 | 9:30am
The first Away Spa location for the W Hotel brand to offer a full beauty menu opened earlier this month in Fort Lauderdale, the final touch on the oceanfront hotel’s recent $55 million makeover.

Bold coloring and graphics adorn the modern 3,778-square-feet space, which features killer ocean views, a Glam Station, a Quick Fix Massage booth, a Manicure Bar, and five serene treatment rooms, including a couple's suite.

"We’re turning the spa experience inside out and injecting it with fun and enough color for all those Instagrammable moments,” says Anna MacDiarmid, the spa's general manager. "Whether guests are looking for a full day of pampering or a quick one-hour touch up with some girlfriends before hitting the town, Away is equipped to get them ready for whatever’s next."

Away's offerings incorporate Comfort Zone products, an Italian spa and wellness line featuring natural-origin active ingredients. The spa's menu is broken down into five categories: Detox, Massage, Face, Body Treatments, and the Quick Fix section of express treatments, which features options like the Polish Up nail polish change ($30), a Beauty Boost 25-minute facial ($65), and the Make-Up Dusting ($55) for guests looking to get camera-ready.

Courtesy of W Fort Lauderdale Away Spa

Other standout services include the 15-minute Quick Fix Bright Eyes, a triple action eye revitalization for dark circles, puffiness, and softened fine lines ($35) and a fully customizable Prescription Facial for all skin types ($149). Massage options range from the 10-minute Quick Fix Chair Massage ($25) to the heavenly 80-minute De-Stress Massage, designed to revive tired muscles and reduce brain fog with head-clearing oils, moderate pressure, and tension-releasing techniques ($145).

You'll also find a Quench Mask, a 50-minute therapy that uses a creamy body mask to restore the body’s moisture balance, tone, and improve skin elasticity after overexposure to the sun ($145). Steam showers are also available in the spa's locker rooms.

Upon arrival, guests receive a complimentary Elixir, a detox shot made of fresh ingredients. Moet Champagne and wine options are also available for purchase, and all visitors are encouraged to conclude their experience with dinner at one of the hotel's on-site restaurants, Steak 954, El Vez, and Sushi Bar, followed by a visit to the Living Room, the hotel's lobby and lounge.

Away Spa. Open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-8233; marriott.com.

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

