The Revamped Diplomat Beach Resort’s Spa Is Hollywood's Newest Holistic Retreat

Following a complete makeover, the waterfront Diplomat Beach Resort’s Spa + Wellness in Hollywood has repositioned itself as a new holistic retreat.

The ethos at the revamped spa is now one of revival, rest, and escapism centered on eight elements: fire, water, earth, air, nature, ice, light, and darkness. Guests begin their journey with a signature scent and sound experience and then transition to a dry-heat sauna and steam chamber. After enjoying the healing sound and darkness of the spa's waterfall sanctuary, they move on to cleanse their energy in a bright ocean-view room before their treatments.

For the interior of the 14,000-square-foot facility, director of spa and wellness Shane Upson and his team created a space that melds with the outdoors, weaving in natural elements such as wood, organic fabrics, and dried moss in the decor.

"We have created a sacred space where guests will want to be re-created," says Upson, who was hired to lead the renovation. "We want people to feel when they walk in that they have been enveloped by a sense of wellness and walk out as the new version of themselves."

Upson, who has a background in fashion and skincare, also added his unique touch to the upgrade through a new curated line of Diplomat Spa + Wellness products featuring the spa’s signature coconut-mango scent, along with the addition of CO Bigelow and Eminence Organics skincare products, which are used in the spa’s treatments.

"Incorporating new, top-of-the-line products brought our treatments to a whole other level," notes veteran therapist Anthony Robertson, who's worked at the spa for 16 years. "Treatments are a blend of quality energy, touch, rhythm. When combined with products that are actually good for your skin, they deliver double the benefits."

The new spa menu includes facials, massages, body wraps, nail services, and fitness classes. Highlights are the 80-minute herbalist ritual massage with CBD massage oil ($275), the holistic organic healing massage with stones ($195), and the Couples Getaway, an 80-minute bathing ritual including champagne ($550), plus enhancement options such as hot stones, aromatherapy, scalp oil treatments, foot scrubs and balms ($20 each), and a choice of gold collagen face mask ($35).

The roster of facials ranges from the Diplomat signature ($175) to the vegan, organic, and nutrient-rich Holistic Hydration with crystals ($245). Both can be customized with add-ons such as microdermabrasion ($60). There is also a 40-minute vegan, organic holistic healing manicure ($55); a 60-minute champagne pedicure ($100); and a holistic detox aimed at firming, toning, and lifting ($195).

The Diplomat's upgrade also features the new Wellness Market Place, where guests can receive personalized "spa-scriptions" — a curated selection of products and tools meant to prolong the spa experience. Among those products are gemstone crystal glass water bottles that the spa claims hold properties associated with better concentration and alertness, increased energy, and improved sensuality.

To complement those offerings, the spa's wellness programming offers a range of services, from full-moon meditation to astrology readings. A 3,200-square-foot studio boasts state-of-the-art equipment for daily classes and personal training. Beach yoga is available every Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. for $15 per person.

The Diplomat Spa + Wellness. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8400; diplomatresort.com. Sunday through Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.