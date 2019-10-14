The Eight Best Halloween 2019 Events in Broward County

Halloween 2019 falls this year on Thursday — that's the weekend, right?

When you're in South Florida, it is.

Get ready to celebrate Halloween in Broward County with a variety of events that appeal to all who dare to dress up and have some fun.

Family Halloween and Safety Festival

Start Halloween early in Plantation with this family-friendly event. The city's Parks & Rec and Police departments host, with a ton of things to see and do — including a hayride. The festival will have a children’s carnival, inflatable rides, police K-9 demonstrations, games, a DJ, costume contests, and free Halloween bags and candy for the kids. Best of all? Pony rides. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 19, at Volunteer Park Community Center, 12050 W. Sunrise Blvd., Plantation; facebook.com. Admission is $5.

Spooky Halloween Dance Party

This family event will includes live music, dancing, games, crafts projects, themed food, and more. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, October 24, at Bass Park Pool, 2750 NW 19th St., Fort Lauderdale; fortlauderdale.gov/halloween. Admission is free.

Ghouls Night Out Halloween Bash

Fort Lauderdale's Housewives in the City's poolside Halloween party theme is Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun. The first 50 to arrive will get a Trick or Treat Swag Bag. The monthly networking and professional support group also will hold contests for the most elaborate costume, best group costume, and funniest costume. Have a cocktail and have some fun by the pool with new friends. 6 to 10 p.m., Thursday, October 24, at Royal Palms Resort & Spa, 717 Breakers Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free; register at eventbrite.com.

Halloween Bash at Jaco Pastorius Park

Celebrate Halloween in Oakland Park with a free concert, interactive stage show with dancing and games, costume contests, and trunk-or-treat. Best of all, not only are party-goers dressed in costume, this Halloween bash features cars and trucks outfitted in spooktacular fashion. 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; oaklandparkfl.gov. Admission is free.

Halloween Festival Trunk-or-Treat

The seventh annual Halloween party in Parkland, a city that knows how to celebrate Halloween, features a family-friendly Halloween show, a DJ, pumpkin painting, and trunk or treating. Don't forget to wear your best costume. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 25, at Pine Trails Park, 10555 Trails End, Parkland; cityofparkland.org. Admission is free.

Wicked Manors Street Party

The Pride Center at Equality Park is hosting its annual block party, with up to three stages and lots of off-shoot events, usually spills over to more than just one block. Last year's attendance was estimated at roughly 25,000 — and little wonder, as Wicked Manors usually is the place for Halloween's most creative costumes. And this year's theme, "7 Deadly Sins," is sure to please. 6 to 11 p.m., Thursday, October 31, Wilton Drive in Wilton Manors; pridecenterflorida.org. Admission is $5 via wickedmanors.org.

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill’s Halloween Bash

Bokamper’s will be rocking its sixth annual Halloween party the day after Halloween. French maids and sexy Sleeping Beauty costumes may be on their way out elsewhere, but not here — where Sexiest is one of five categories for the $10,000 costume contest. 9 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill Fort Lauderdale, 3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; bokampers.com. Tickets cost $10.

Tijuana Taxi Co.'s Day of the Dead Margarita Fest

Tijuana Taxi's three Broward locations — Davie, Deerfield Beach, and Coral Springs — will all have margarita and food specials, family-friendly activities (face-painting, balloon art), and a mariachi band from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for their Day of the Dead Margarita Fest. The Deerfield location is planning a Marc Anthony tribute, while Coral Springs is going all out with a fire juggler, stilt-walker, and a DJ starting at 5 p.m. The band High Tolerance plays at 8 p.m. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, November 1, at Tijuana Taxi Co., 901 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; facebook.com. Admission is free; $5 cover after 7 p.m. at Coral Springs location.