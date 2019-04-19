If you're not planning to be at church or at brunch this Easter Sunday, you're likely searching for a fun Easter egg hunt or Easter bunny photo opp for the whole family.

This year, Easter egg hunts aren't just for the kids. Tarpon River Brewing's Kegs N’ Eggs hunt will give participants the chance to win free beer for an entire year. And if you want to skip the egg hunts altogether, you can head straight for West Palm's Easter Bar Crawl on Sunday.

Whether you're bringing the kids or celebrating solo, here are the five best Easter events happening in South Florida this Sunday.

The American German Club of the Palm Beaches

5111 Lantana Rd., Lake Worth

561-967-6464, Ext. #2

Tired of the same old American-style Easter? Let's add some German flair. The American German Club of the Palm Beaches will host a rockin' affair from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Johnny Tulucci and Friends will serenade the crowd from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., the club's Volkstanzgruppe will perform, and the Easter Bunny will pay a visit. When you get hungry, baked ham, legs of lamb, and a chef's catch of the day will be served. Tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Children's discounts are available.

B Ocean Resort

1140 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-564-1000

Things are getting beachy at B Ocean Resort for Easter Sunday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the B’s private beach, you can enjoy an Easter egg hunt, an Easter Bunny meet-and-greet, a wacky slime station, face painting with a mermaid named Kellie, and a snow cone station. Then, brunch will be served at B Ocean's world-famous Wreck Bar. Have an Easter mimosa or two. Admission costs $65 for adults and $24 for children 12 and under.

Lynn University

3601 N. Military Trl., Boca Raton

561-237-7000

How about a free Easter egg hunt and lacrosse game on Easter Sunday? Starting at noon at Lynn University’s Bobby Campbell Stadium, the university will host a free Golden Egg Fest. A lot of the eggs will just have candy, but others will contain prizes such as passes to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, gift cards, trampoline park passes, and more. After you've claimed your prize, stay for some lacrosse action. Admission is free.

Tarpon River Brewing

280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale

954-353-3193

tarponriverbrewing.com

Find a golden egg and win free beer for a year? Okay, we’re listening. Tarpon River Brewing is hosting a Kegs N’ Eggs shindig this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. There will be eggs scattered throughout the grounds, with one heaven-sent golden egg carrying a prize of free beer for a year. If you win, don’t forget to buy your favorite writer a beer.

West Palm Bar Crawl

Starting at Flair St., West Palm Beach

561-203-6188

westpalmbarcrawl.com

If you’re tired of searching for eggs, you can search for beer in West Palm Beach. West Palm Bar Crawl’s check-in is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Flair Street on Saturday. From there, you’ll hit Brother Jimmy's, O’Shea’s Irish Pub, Pawn Shop Lounge, and Bank Cantino. Your early bird ticket ($15) includes a free drink at each spot. Pro tip: If you’re going in a group of four, get the group sale deal, which offers guests four tickets for the price of three.