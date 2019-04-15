The Ten Best Easter Brunches in South Florida

South Florida loves brunch, but there's no bigger brunch holiday during the year than Easter Sunday. Many South Florida restaurants offer special holiday menus for guests, including entertainment options for kids and bottomless drinks for the adults.

Unforgettable feasts, egg hunts, and Easter bunny photo-ops await you and your family at these restaurants. Here are the ten best Easter brunches happening in South Florida this year.

EXPAND Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach

Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale

801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-764-2233

double3.hilton.com

Nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach is celebrating Easter Sunday with an Easter egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Brunch includes a bottomless mimosa bar and traditional breakfast favorites, a carving station with honey-glazed ham, an omelet station, specialty frittatas, fresh fruit, yogurt parfaits, pastries, bagels, and more. The brunch is priced at $39.95 for adults and $15.95 for children 12 and under.

EXPAND The Balcony's crab cakes Libby Vision

The Balcony

1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-200-6344

thebalconylasolas.com

At this spirited, two-story restaurant on Las Olas, for only $49 per person, guests can enjoy a delightful array of delicious dishes on Easter, including fried green tomatoes, Mardi Gras peach and berry salad, and 8 oz. filet mignon. For dessert, there's beignets with spiced chocolate sauce, house-made seasonal berry jam, and Valencia orange bourbon marmalade.

EXPAND Beach House Pompano Chris Carter

Beach House Pompano

270 N Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach

954-607-6530

beachhousepompano . com Thi s beachfront eatery, located near the Pompano pier, is getting in on the festivities with a beach Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Guests will have the chance to find a mysterious golden egg and win a complimentary brunch for up to four people. Families can stay late and snap a pic with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while enjoying Beach House brunch classics like the brioche French toast ($15), Beach House hash ($15), and bottomless Peroni beers ($20).

EXPAND Brunch at Big City Tavern. Photo by Alona Abbady Martinez

Big City Tavern

609 Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-727-0307

bigcitylasolas.com

Head to Las Olas for Easter brunch at this rustic tavern from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Specials include Easter candy doughnuts — strawberry glazed, house-made doughnuts with assorted Easter candies including jelly beans, chocolate eggs, and Peeps ($4.50) — maple brown sugar baked ham and egg sliders with Swiss cheese on Hawaiian rolls ($14), and quiche Lorraine ($13). Dinner will be served from 5 to 11 p.m. and feature a coriander-crusted rack of lamb with port wine reduction and foie gras ($36).

EXPAND Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines

954-430-2333

brimstonewoodfiregrill.com

Housed inside the Shops in Pembroke Pines, this comfy bistro will host an Easter Egg Hunt with live music on its patio from 10 to 11 a.m. The family who finds the golden egg will receive a complimentary brunch for up to four people. Menu favorites include steak and eggs ($18), Chef Julio's banana French toast ($14), and Hawaiian pancakes ($12).

EXPAND Burlock Coast

Burlock Coast

1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-302-6460

burlockcoast.com

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits will offer a buffet-style Easter brunch with several food stations. From noon to 7 p.m., guests can choose from a variety of sweet and savory options including fresh pickings from the micro station and garden bar, charcuterie display, raw bar, or sushi and dim sum station. Guests can also opt for lamb shoulder or slow-cooked honey ham. Children's favorites, such as macaroni and cheese and chicken fingers, will also be available. For an additional $25, diners can enjoy bottomless beverages including BC Brew, rum punch, mimosas, and bloody marys. The cost is $105 per adult and $49 for children ages five through 12.

EXPAND Galley at Hilton West Palm Beach

Galley at Hilton West Palm Beach

600 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

561-231-6100

hilton.com

Galley's executive chef, Miguel Santiago, has created a specialty prix fixe menu for Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Priced at $69 per adult and $25 for children ten and under, the feast includes house-baked pastries and bread, free-range omelets, fresh oysters and king crab claws, hand-tossed pizzas, wood-grilled steaks, and delicate cake pops amongst other house specialties. Food can be paired with bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and sangria for $20 per person. The lively Sunday celebration will feature an Easter egg hunt throughout the lush lawn at 10:30 a.m. and plenty of photo-ops with the Easter Bunny for the kiddos.

Grato's blueberry and ricotta pancakes Think.Shop

Grato

1901 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach

561-404-1334

gratowpb.com

Chef Clay Conley's West Palm Beach staple will celebrate Easter weekend with brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Highlights include chicken and hash brown waffles with sausage gravy and a fried egg ($16), breakfast pizza with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, egg and fontina ($19), and the local fish sandwich with vegetable slaw and chili aioli on a brioche bun. Sweet options include lemon ricotta pancakes served with blueberries and cream cheese gelato ($12) or the fruity coconut waffle with pineapple, strawberry, rum, and vanilla gelato ($14). Guests can also enjoy free-flowing drinks for $19, with options ranging from frosé, to bloody marys, rosé, or blood orange mango mimosas.

EXPAND Lona Cocina y Tequileria

Lona Cocina y Tequileria

321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-245-3069

lonarestaurant.com

Enjoy the ocean breeze and savor a menu brimming with bold and authentic flavors created by celebrated chef Pablo Salas at this Mexican restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. From 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a variety of stations that include chilaquiles and huevos rancheros, tacos al pastor, and barbacoa tacos made to order. Other options include a salad station with Mexican cheeses, oysters on the half shell and fresh ceviche, and Mexican specialties like mexican rice, charro beans, salmon mole, and chicken poblano. Bottomless beverages include bloody marys, margaritas, and mimosas. Bottomless brunch is priced at $48 per person.

EXPAND Tarpon River Brewing

Tarpon River Brewing

280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale