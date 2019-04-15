The Ten Best Easter Brunches in South Florida

South Florida loves brunch, but there's no bigger brunch holiday during the year than Easter Sunday. Many South Florida restaurants offer special holiday menus for guests, including entertainment options for kids and bottomless drinks for the adults.
Unforgettable feasts, egg hunts, and Easter bunny photo-ops await you and your family at these restaurants. Here are the ten best Easter brunches happening in South Florida this year.
Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale 801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-764-2233
double3.hilton.com
Nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach is celebrating Easter Sunday with an Easter egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Brunch includes a bottomless mimosa bar and traditional breakfast favorites, a carving station with honey-glazed ham, an omelet station, specialty frittatas, fresh fruit, yogurt parfaits, pastries, bagels, and more. The brunch is priced at $39.95 for adults and $15.95 for children 12 and under.
The Balcony 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
754-200-6344
thebalconylasolas.com
At this spirited, two-story restaurant on Las Olas, for only $49 per person, guests can enjoy a delightful array of delicious dishes on Easter, including fried green tomatoes, Mardi Gras peach
Beach House Pompano 270 N Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach
954-607-6530
Big City Tavern 609 Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-727-0307
bigcitylasolas.com
Head to Las Olas for Easter brunch at this rustic tavern from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Specials include Easter candy doughnuts — strawberry glazed, house-made doughnuts with assorted Easter candies including jelly beans, chocolate eggs, and Peeps ($4.50) — maple brown sugar baked ham and egg sliders with Swiss cheese on Hawaiian rolls ($14), and quiche Lorraine ($13). Dinner will be served from 5 to 11 p.m. and feature a coriander-crusted rack of lamb with
Brimstone Woodfire Grill 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines
954-430-2333
brimstonewoodfiregrill.com
Housed inside the Shops in Pembroke Pines, this comfy bistro will host an Easter Egg Hunt with live music on its patio from 10 to 11 a.m. The family who finds the golden egg will receive a complimentary brunch for up to four people. Menu favorites include steak and eggs ($18), Chef Julio's banana French toast ($14), and Hawaiian pancakes ($12).
Burlock Coast 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-302-6460
burlockcoast.com
Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits will offer a buffet-style Easter brunch with several food stations. From noon to 7 p.m., guests can choose from a variety of sweet and savory options including fresh pickings from the micro station and garden bar, charcuterie display, raw bar, or sushi and dim sum station. Guests can also opt for lamb shoulder or slow-cooked honey ham. Children's favorites, such as macaroni and cheese and chicken fingers, will also be available. For an additional $25, diners can enjoy bottomless beverages including BC Brew, rum punch, mimosas, and bloody marys. The cost is $105 per adult and $49 for children ages five through 12.
Galley at Hilton West Palm Beach 600 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
561-231-6100
hilton.com
Galley's executive chef, Miguel Santiago, has created a specialty prix fixe menu for Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Priced at $69 per adult and $25 for children ten and under, the feast includes house-baked pastries and bread, free-range omelets, fresh oysters and king crab claws, hand-tossed pizzas, wood-grilled steaks, and delicate cake pops amongst other house specialties. Food can be paired with bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and sangria for $20 per person. The lively Sunday celebration will feature an Easter egg hunt throughout the lush lawn at 10:30 a.m. and plenty of photo-ops with the Easter Bunny for the kiddos.
Grato 1901 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach
561-404-1334
gratowpb.com
Chef Clay Conley's West Palm Beach staple will celebrate Easter weekend with brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Highlights include chicken and hash brown waffles with sausage gravy and a fried egg ($16), breakfast pizza with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, egg and fontina ($19), and the local fish sandwich with vegetable slaw and chili aioli on a brioche bun. Sweet options include lemon ricotta pancakes served with blueberries and cream cheese gelato ($12) or the fruity coconut waffle with pineapple, strawberry, rum, and vanilla gelato ($14). Guests can also enjoy free-flowing drinks for $19, with options ranging from
Lona Cocina y Tequileria 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-245-3069
lonarestaurant.com
Enjoy the ocean breeze and savor a menu brimming with bold and authentic flavors created by celebrated chef Pablo Salas at this Mexican restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. From 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a variety of stations that include chilaquiles and huevos rancheros, tacos al pastor, and barbacoa tacos made to order. Other options include a salad station with Mexican cheeses, oysters on the half shell and fresh ceviche, and Mexican specialties like
Tarpon River Brewing 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale
954-353-3193
tarponriverbrewing.com
Grown-ups are invited to live out their childhood dreams at Tarpon River Brewing's Kegs and Egg Hunt event on Sunday, April 21 at 10 a.m. Participants can join in the hunt for their chance to find the golden egg and win free beer for a year. Kids can get in on the fun, too, with plenty of family-friendly activities all afternoon long. A la carte brunch items include
