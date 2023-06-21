 Photos from Stonewall Pride Parade 2023 in Wilton Manors, Florida | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Photos: Neither Rain Nor DeSantis Could Stop Wilton Manors' Stonewall Pride Parade

June 21, 2023 2:02PM

Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
On Saturday, June 17, Wilton Drive was closed to cars as the community celebrated the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival. With Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature seemingly hellbent on rolling back the rights of the LGBTQ community, this year's event took a more political tone, reminding everyone how far the community has come and the importance of standing up to hate and bigotry.

One area where Florida's overreach was felt was the law prohibiting minors from attending drag shows. While the City of Wilton Manors did not prohibit drag performers from taking part in the street festival, it still reminded participants to keep their costumes modest.

However, the LGBTQ community is no stranger to struggles. Despite all the obstacles — and rain — the crowds were all smiles as they celebrated being proud of who they are. Check out some of the highlights below, as captured by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.
Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Participants march at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Participants at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The crowd at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival 2023 in Wilton Manors
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
Contact: Michele Eve Sandberg

