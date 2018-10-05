Art-Rageous 2018 Will Spotlight Queer Artists in Wilton Manors

When Tedd Davis worked as an event planner in Washington, D.C. some years ago, art was his refuge; now, it’s his life. Davis opened his gallery, Tedds Art Works, when he moved to South Florida four years ago. It quickly became “a place to celebrate art and promote both emerging and established artists,” he says.

Davis became an artist after winning an art competition as a teenager, a passion he continues to nurture today through his artwork, which includes mixed media construction using found objects. Davis also serves on the board for Arts United and often shares proceeds from art sales with non-profit organizations. But his greatest impact in the local art community is felt through events such as Art-Rageous, an annual, juried art competition and exhibit that will take place at Davis' gallery in the heart of Wilton Manors this Saturday, October 6.

Resident Artist Fabrizio Cruz curated Saturday's art show. He says he “looked for something different in each piece. It could be material-wise, like incorporating plastic or using another kind of pigmentation to paint. Something with a twist... Something that tells a story.” Cruz selected over 40 artists to be in the show. The participants will compete for cash prizes ranging from two to five hundred dollars.