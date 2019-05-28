The 12 Best Pride Month Events Happening in South Florida

This June marks a particularly special Pride Month, as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City. The uprising catapulted what we know today as the LGBTQ rights and liberation movement.

On June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a well-known and popular gay bar in New York's Greenwich Village. At a time when queer establishments were frequently raided by law enforcement, the raid sparked a riot amongst bar employees, patrons, and neighborhood residents who refused to cower to police harassment. The month of June is designated to commemorate the riot through marches, parades, and events aimed at honoring the fight and showing LGBTQIA+ pride all month long.

Here are the best Pride events happening in South Florida this June.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

A Sense of Pride. In partnership with the Broward County Library system, the NSU Art Museum is hosting two workshops in June that aim to connect the LGBTQ+ community through programs that foster inclusion and acceptance. On Saturday, June 8, guests can join Nova Southeastern University's Dr. Charlene Désir as she discusses the African American and Caribbean LGBTQ+ experience. On Monday, join a roundtable discussion with Ashley Kerr that “explores the plurality of gender and identity, and the intersection of painting and sculpture.” 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8 and 12 p.m. Monday, June 18 at NSU Art Museum, One E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free via nsuartmuseum.org.

Daddy's Day Pool Party. Since 2005, Lambda Men’s Brotherhood has hosted social and fundraising events aimed at funding organizations in underserved communities, such as Pridelines Youth Services and Tuesday’s Angels. In partnership with Inn Leather, LMB14 is hosting its annual Daddy's Day Private Pool Party, a charity event centered around the leather community. With music provided by DJ Alex Ferbeyre, free food, and poolside leather daddies, you can give back to the community at this clothing-optional event. 12 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Inn Leather Guest House & Resort, 610 SE 19th St., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $18 via eventbrite.com.

Fort Lauderdale Black Pride. Enjoy three days of black gay pride this June at Fort Lauderdale’s first Black Pride event. In celebration of the black, LGBTQ+ community, Club Big Yo has planned an all-white party on Friday and an all-black party on Saturday at J’s Bar with special performances from Mr. Ocala Pride and Antwon Hollister. On Sunday, wrap up the festivities with a beach day and picnic on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 at J’s Bar, 2780 Davie Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at Fort Lauderdale Beach. For more information visit ftlauderdaleblackpride.com.

MODS Pride Day. Looking for a fun day with the family? The Museum of Discovery and Science has planned a packed day including drag queen storytime, a performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida, lessons about the science of rainbows, and more. Fort Lauderdale residents are welcome at this event free of charge. 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $5 for non-Fort Lauderdale residents via mods.org.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Our Night Out. The official kick-off to the Stonewall Pride Wilton Manors Parade & Festival returns for its second year. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the 20th anniversary of Stonewall Pride, expect grand performances and art exhibitions to set the tone for Saturday’s festivities. 7 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $20 via facebook.com.

Queer Women's Speed Dating: Stonewall Pride Edition. The freedom to love whomever you want is the root of the movement, and what better way to celebrate that freedom than speed dating? Sun-Serve is hosting its own speed dating event for queer women looking for romantic love or friendship. Transgender beauty pageant veteran and former South Florida showgirl, Tiffany Arieagus, will host. This event is inclusive of nonbinary and trans individuals and is wheelchair accessible. 7 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Richardson Park Estate House, 1937 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Stonewall: 50 Years in the Fight For Equality. Since its modest beginnings in 1973, The Stonewall National Museum has devoted itself to preserving LGBTQ+ culture and history through its archives, public programs, and exhibitions. For the entire month of June, the museum will look back at the last 50 years since the six-day uprising in 1969. SNMA invites patrons to reflect on the moment that would extend the civil rights fight for years to come. 11 a.m. Friday, May 10 through Sunday, August 4 at Stonewall Museum Wilton & Archives, Wilton Manors Gallery, 2157 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors. stonewall-museum.org. A $5 donation is suggested.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival. The 20th Annual Stonewall Pride Wilton Manors street festival is the largest pride festival in Florida. The parade officially starts at 4 p.m. on Wilton Drive from 20th Street to Five Points and will be followed by live entertainment on five stages. Come and walk the parade or stop by any of the vendors at the festival 's Marketplace for some goodies. 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, on Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors. Tickets cost $5 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

United & Proud 2019. ArtsUnited is commemorating pride month with a month-long exhibit celebrating LGBTQ+ pride at its annual show, United & Proud. The exhibition and reception will spotlight the work of LGBTQ+ artists from South Florida. Opening reception at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5. Exhibit runs from 8 a.m. Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 28 at Broward County Library, 100 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. facebook.com. Admission is free.

Up, Rise, SING! Pride Concert. The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida has teamed up with the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus and the Miami Gay Men's Chorus for this regional music extravaganza. The concert will feature “Quiet No More,” a choral piece co-commissioned with the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles. This concert is a must if you missed the Our Night Out prelude event. 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Pl., Lauderhill. Tickets cost $40 to $50 via facebook.com.

Welcoming City for LGBTQ Refugees & Immigrants. Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services is hosting a living room-style event aimed at finding ways to make South Florida more inclusive to LGBTQ+ refugees and immigrants. The aim of the interactive and educational event is to connect service providers and community members to join them in this conversation of inclusivity and community integration. 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Wilton Theater Factory, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. Admission is free via eventbrite.com.

West Palm Beach Pride 2019 Exhibition. Last year, LGBTQ+ rights pioneer, Connie Kurtz, who successfully sued and won partner benefits for all New York city employees, passed away. Beyond being a gay rights activist, Kurtz created art using collages, watercolors, and handmade quilts. Her work will be featured in this West Palm Beach pride exhibition alongside paintings and sculptures by artists such as Earle Jay Goodman and James John Goodman, who created the fabulous interior for the Compass LGBTQ Community Center in Lake Worth. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at the Box Gallery, 811 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach. Admission is free via eventbrite.com.