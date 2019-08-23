The Five Best South Florida Labor Day Weekend Staycation Deals

Longing to get away from it all, sleep in, and spend lazy days at the beach? Labor Day weekend is right around the corner — the perfect time to unwind, reset, and get ready for the final stretch of 2019.

The best part about living South Florida at this time of the year is that many hotels mark the unofficial end to summer with great staycation deals and low rates, making it easy to trade a long flight or ride for unplugging close to home.

From Hollywood to Palm Beach, here's a snapshot of some of the best South Florida spots for Labor Day.

Experience the best of Fort Lauderdale at this Mediterranean-style oceanfront boutique hotel, where a friendly staff will help you curate a fun itinerary for your stay. Explore Beach Place and Las Olas Boulevard, take a waterway tour, or pay a visit to Bonnet House Museum and Gardens, then head back to enjoy dinner at Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery or drinks at Sky Bar on the fifth floor by the oceanfront terrace heated pool. Top off your stay with a visit to the spa, which is featuring $99 special treatments through the end of September, in conjunction with the hotel's Ultimate Staycation package. The promotion includes a complimentary bottle of champagne upon arrival, 20 percent off all Spa Atlantic treatments and services, and 25 percent off oceanfront studio accommodations. Another option is to book a three-night stay before October 31, pay for two and receive a $100 hotel credit. Daily rates start at $170 for an oceanfront studio.

This sprawling pink-colored resort packs in five properties along 326 acres in Boca Raton, including the Cloister building designed in 1926 by legendary architect Addison Mizner. Among the many amenities are 13 exclusive dining outlets, a tennis academy with 30 courts, and two championship golf courses. Your staycation here will also include access to the private Boca Beach Club, six swimming pools, and water activities like scuba diving, snorkeling, and boating. While your children partake in programs at Quest Club, head to the hotel's deluxe spa to experience the luxurious signature bath ritual. With the resort's Discover Boca offer, valid until October 31, you earn a $100 resort credit per night up to $500, a one-category room upgrade, and complimentary kids' camp. Over Labor Day weekend, the resort is hosting “New Sounds of Nashville,” a weekend-long country concert experience where guests will enjoy performances by Grammy-award winning songwriters. A two-night stay is required. Daily rates start at $259.

From a beachside lagoon to water playground and karaoke fun, the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood provides all that you’d expect in a quintessential Florida staycation.

Following a $100 million renovation, the resort now features spacious rooms with "sunrise" and "sunset" color schemes, a refreshed spa with special treatments with CBD and rose quartz, and a top-notch fitness center with a class calendar including sunrise and full moon yoga sessions. As for dining, you can choose from eight options, including Point Royal by celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian and Monkitail by Michael Schulson, and the beachfrontt Playa. Through September 30, with a minimum two-night stay, the hotel is offering a Vacation Like a Vip promotion with room upgrade, $100 resort credit and complimentary resort valet parking, along with access to the Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills luxury lounge and a two-for-one summer deal card. At Playa and Point Royal restaurants, up to two children under 12 eat for free. Daily rate starts at $149.

Luxurious and secluded, this seaside resort is a seven-acre slice of paradise in the town of Malalapan , just south of Palm Beach. The focus here is on indulgence and relaxation and you want to start your day by lounging poolside in a private cabana with personalized service followed by a visit to the 40,000-square-feet spa, where you can experience one of the many signature "Pause" or "Play" massages, body treatments, or facials. Fun attractions for the younger set here include the Aquanuts program, which features a myriad of underwater activities and cooking, art, and indoor camps. Enjoy the menu of Mediterranean fare at Temple Orange, the Floridian cuisine at Breeze Ocean Kitchen, or grab cocktails and bites by the fire pit at Stir Bar & Terrace. Florida residents get reduced pricing on room rates through September 30 and a complimentary third-night stay. Those who book two nights or more under the Labor Day Weekend Escape enjoy complimentary parking and a $50 resort credit. Daily rates start from $279.

A staycation at this oasis in the center of West Palm Beach puts you close to the vibrant action of City Place and Clematis Street, but can also feel like a world away if you want to enjoy a serene hideaway. Take advantage of the warm weather here with the “Do Not Disturb” package, valid through August 31. The promotion includes an upgrade and two signature coconut cocktails from the poolside bar while relaxing in a private cabana, breakfast for two at Manor, $20 credit to the onsite Galley restaurant, a fun tote bag, fitness class access and twenty percent off at the Anushka Spa at Rosemary Square. For Labor Day, the hotel will be featuring a whole weekend of festivities, including DJ sets, poolside barbecues, pilates, and yoga. The package daily rate is $399.