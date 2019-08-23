The Five Best South Florida Labor Day Weekend Staycation Deals

Longing to get away from it all, sleep in, and spend lazy days at the beach? Labor Day weekend is right around the corner — the perfect time to unwind,
The best part about living South Florida at this time of the year is that many hotels mark the unofficial end to summer with great staycation deals and low rates, making it easy to trade a long flight or ride for unplugging close to home.
From Hollywood to Palm Beach, here's a snapshot of some of the best South Florida spots for Labor Day.
Atlantic Hotel Resort & Spa
601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-567-8020
atlantichotelfl.com
Experience the best of Fort Lauderdale at this Mediterranean-style oceanfront boutique hotel, where
Boca Raton Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton
561-447-3000
waldorfastoria3.hilton.com
This sprawling pink-colored resort packs in five properties along 326 acres in Boca Raton, including the Cloister building designed in 1926 by legendary architect Addison Mizner. Among the many amenities are 13 exclusive dining outlets, a tennis academy with 30 courts, and two championship golf courses. Your staycation here will also include access to the private Boca Beach Club, six swimming pools, and water activities like scuba diving, snorkeling, and boating. While your children partake in programs at Quest Club, head to the hotel's deluxe spa to experience the luxurious signature bath ritual. With the resort's Discover Boca offer, valid until October 31, you earn a $100 resort credit per night up to $500, a one-category room upgrade, and complimentary kids' camp. Over Labor Day weekend, the resort is hosting “New Sounds of Nashville,” a weekend-long country concert experience where guests will enjoy performances by Grammy-award winning songwriters. A two-night stay is required. Daily rates start at $259.
The Diplomat Beach Resort
3555 S. Ocean Dr, Hollywood
954-602-6000
waldorfastoria3.hilton.com
From a beachside lagoon to water playground and karaoke fun, the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood provides all that you’d expect in a quintessential Florida staycation.
Following a $100 million renovation, the resort now features spacious rooms with "sunrise" and "sunset" color schemes, a refreshed spa with special treatments with CBD and rose quartz, and a top-notch fitness center with a class calendar including sunrise and full moon yoga sessions. As for dining, you can choose from eight options, including Point Royal by celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian and Monkitail by Michael Schulson, and the
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa
100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan
800-328-0170
eaupalmbeach.com
Luxurious and secluded, this seaside resort is a seven-acre slice of paradise in the town of
Hilton West Palm Beach
600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
561-231-6000
hilton.com
A staycation at this oasis in the center of West Palm Beach puts you close to the vibrant action of City Place and Clematis Street, but can also feel like a world away if you want to enjoy a serene hideaway. Take advantage of the warm weather here with the “Do Not Disturb” package, valid through August 31. The promotion includes an upgrade and two signature coconut cocktails from the poolside bar while relaxing in a private cabana, breakfast for two at Manor, $20 credit to the onsite Galley restaurant, a fun tote bag, fitness class access and twenty percent off at the Anushka Spa at Rosemary Square. For Labor Day, the hotel will be featuring a whole weekend of festivities, including DJ sets, poolside barbecues, pilates, and yoga. The package daily rate is $399.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!