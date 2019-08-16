The Eight Best Greater Fort Lauderdale Spa Month Deals

If you are longing to trade the long, chaotic hours you spend at work for some tranquility, you're in luck. The annual Greater Fort Lauderdale Spa Month promotion is back, offering the perfect chance to indulge in some serious escapism.

This year, the special promotion formerly known as Spatember has been extended to two months. You have until September 30 to indulge in luxurious services at the best local spas for as low $99, including signature full-body massages, exfoliations, facial massages, masks, and eye and lip treatments.

Below are the best ten spa month deals you should check out. Additional tax and gratuity may be applied to treatment costs.

EXPAND Atlantic Hotel & Spa Courtesy photo

The Atlantic Hotel & Spa

601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-567-8020

atlantichotelfl.com 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-567-8020



While the day away at this waterfront sanctuary, a cozy hotel spa in Fort Lauderdale with treatment options that incorporate a lineup of sea-inspired nourishing elements. Start with a visit to the fitness center before blissing out at the sauna, steam room, or Jacuzzi. If your complexion needs a beauty boost, book the special hydrate-and-plump Barbour facial with Hydro RX hyaluron ($99) or shake off the workweek stress with the Atlantic Swedish massage and scalp treatment, which incorporates long, light strokes to relax the body before Moroccan oil is massaged into the scalp to relieve dryness and leave the hair healthy and shiny ($99 each). Top off your visit with a dip in the hotel's rooftop heated pool.

EXPAND Away Spa at W Fort Lauderdale Courtesy photo

Away Spa at W Fort Lauderdale

401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-414-8233

wfortlauderdale.com 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-414-8233



If Instagrammable is the keyword you search for when shopping around for a spa break, check out the modern, sleek facilities of the beachfront Away Spa at W Fort Lauderdale. You will want to get a selfie everywhere, starting with you tasting the Detox Elixir welcome drink at the reception area - including its purple and pink walls are a great way convey the spa's overall vibrant mood. During Spa Month, you also have access to the guest-only wet rooftop, which is just as photogenic. The $99 treatments here include a Prescriptions Facial, a luxe manicure and pedicure, and a 50-minute De-Stress Massage, designed to revive tired muscles and reduce brain fog with head-clearing oils, moderate pressure, and tension-releasing techniques. The staff you treat you to a sweet ending of cake pop as you take your last shot and the likes will sure pour in. Valet is complimentary.

EXPAND Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach Courtesy photo

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-414-5100

conradfortlauderdale.com 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-414-5100



Find one of South Florida's most serene spa settings at the Conrad, a luxurious 4,000-square-feet facility perched on the hotel’s sixth-floor sky deck. Choose between two $99 treatments: Escape, a sixty-minute body treatment including full-body exfoliation with detoxifying sea salts and layering of rich oils, a scalp massage, and a mini facial with pineapple and passionfruit enzyme or Rest, a Swedish massage with earthy essential oils of vetiver and sandalwood and techniques to balance the nervous system and induce serenity. Enjoy rainfall showers, a steam room, and a snack of fruit and refreshments at the waterfront relaxation lounge.

EXPAND The Diplomat Spa + Wellness The Diplomat Beach Resort photo

The Diplomat Spa + Wellness at the Diplomat Beach Resort

3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood

954-602-8410

diplomatresort.com 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood954-602-8410



The awe-inspiring Atlantic Ocean views at this Hollywood retreat will lull you into a relaxed state of mind even before you start your journey to well-being. For Spa Month, the Diplomat features a 50-minute massage with aromatherapy oils and the spa's signature facial with collagen eye treatment, customized to help you wind back the clock on those fine lines with an instant glow. A CBD herbalistic ritual manicure and pedicure is also on the $99 menu, featuring soak, sugar scrub exfoliation, deep hydrating mask, and essential CBD oil treatment for deep relaxation.

EXPAND Heavenly Spa Courtesy photo

Heavenly Spa, Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-245-3040

westinfortlauderdalebeachspa.com 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-245-3040



Heavenly Spa is featuring Absolut Vodka-inspired spa treatments this month, which include a complimentary Absolut Strawberry or Apple Juice Frozen Cocktail Pop, take-home cocktail recipe book, and choice of mini vodka bottle. Highlights are the Absolut Summer Sangria Body Cocktail, a body exfoliation with organic sugar and berry-derived nutrients followed by a Swedish massage with pineapple or coconut lime oil and a raspberry hydrating foot treatment ($119) and the Strawberry-Lemon Vodkatini manicure with a sparkling champagne hand bath, organic strawberry polish and citrus and vanilla shea butter hand cream ($39).

EXPAND The spa at Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Courtesy photo

The Ritz-Carlton Spa in Fort Lauderdale

1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-465-2300

ritzcarlton.com 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-465-2300



Surround yourself with a world of relaxation at this full-service spa. You will never want to leave your treatment room after you unwind with a 50-minute restorative massage, complete with a revitalizing body exfoliator, a soothing cucumber and chamomile eye treatment, a mineral-rich hair mask, and warm plant-based emollients and paraffin hand treatment ($99). The Mary’s Way facial afterglow is also a great way to disconnect from the world — it includes a skin analysis, a purifying dead sea mud mask, a hydrating hyaluronic serum, a brightening eye serum, and a CBD body oil treatment ($99). If you book two or more specials, you'll get a collagen lip treatment, along with a tri-serum brightening application, a pool pass, and a gift set sampler. Locals also receive access to the steam, sauna, and relaxation areas, free valet parking, and a complimentary cocktail at Burlock Coast.

EXPAND St. Somewhere Spa Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort photo

St. Somewhere Spa, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood

954-874-4444

margaritavillehollywoodbeachresort.com 1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood954-874-4444



Taking a break from your everyday stress is easy to do at this 11,000 square-foot Hollywood getaway, which offers the ultimate in relaxation with thermal lounges, steam and scrub areas, and rainfall showers. Unique therapies here include a Sun Soother Facial with instant facial life and NuFace Wow Brow, which combines a soothing face massage with anti-aging contouring of the jawline, cheeks, and eye areas. If you need a restorative body treatment, book the muscle-mender massage, with a hot stone and foot scrub upgrade that uses targeted reflexology and hydration to rejuvenate dry or tired feet ($99 each).

EXPAND The Spa at Auberge Beach Photo by Nick Garcia

The Spa at Auberge Beach

2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-900-4067

aubergebeachspa.com 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale754-900-4067



Sound and scent come together at this chic seaside oasis, where the self-guided Vitality Ritual circuit alone — with sound meditation, salt cave, infrared sauna, hot steam room, and a cool deluge shower — are enough to help you achieve nirvana. But make sure you also experience the signature Auberge soothe massage, a relaxing crescendo-style massage with layers of aromatherapy, cleansing stone crop back scrub, hot stones, and pressure-point crystals ($99) or the lift-and-firm collagen Rx facial, which plumps and hydrates your skin with collagen and hyaluronic acid ($99). The $189 vitality package includes a 50-minute vitality massage and a 50-minute custom organic facial. A glass of Prosecco and beach access with lounge chair and umbrella are included.