A Brazil vs. Colombia Soccer Clash Is Coming to Hard Rock Stadium

Miami will soon play host to a South American showdown.

Global soccer powerhouses Brazil and Colombia will square off in a match at Hard Rock Stadium Friday, September 6. Ticket presales begin March 20, and tickets will be on sale to the public March 22 at 10 a.m.

The teams are among the most elite in soccer (or fútbol or football, or whatever you prefer to call it). In the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Rankings, Brazil is the third-ranked team in the world, with Colombia (known as "the Cafeteros") clocking in at number 12. Loaded with star power, Neymar, Phllippe Coutinho, and Marcelo Vieira shine on the Brazilian side and James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao, and Juan Cuadrado carry the Colombian flag.