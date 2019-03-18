A Brazil vs. Colombia Soccer Clash Is Coming to Hard Rock Stadium

Miami will soon play host to a South American showdown.
Global soccer powerhouses Brazil and Colombia will square off in a match at Hard Rock Stadium Friday, September 6. Ticket presales begin March 20, and tickets will be on sale to the public March 22 at 10 a.m.
The teams are among the most elite in soccer (or fútbol or football, or whatever you prefer to call it). In the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Rankings, Brazil is the third-ranked team in the world, with Colombia (known as "the Cafeteros") clocking in at number 12. Loaded with star power, Neymar,
This marks the second time the teams have played at Hard Rock Stadium. In September 2014, their battle attracted more than 73,000 fans in a 1-0 Brazil victory. Dating back to 1945, Brazil owns the head-to-head series with 19 wins, three losses, and nine draws.
The teams have had some high-profile clashes in recent memory, including Brazil knocking Colombia out of the 2014 World Cup in 2-1 nail biter. The Colombian side last claimed victory against the Brazilians in a 2015 Copa America group play match.
In other soccer news at Hard Rock Stadium, Venezuela and Ecuador will play a friendly Saturday, June 1. Those teams are ranked numbers 32 and 58 in the world, respectively. The presale for that game begins on March 20, too.
Brazil v. Colombia. 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; hardrockstadium.com. Presale ticket registration is now open with ticket prices TBD.
