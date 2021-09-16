Support Us

Insomniac to Bring Countdown New Year’s Eve Party to Okeechobee’s Sunshine Grove

September 16, 2021 11:53AM

Insomniac has announced a new New Year's Eve event for Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee.
Insomniac, the corporate event promoter behind electronic music festivals like Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival and the massive Electric Daisy Carnival and co-owner of Club Space in downtown Miami, has revealed plans to expand its annual Countdown New Year’s Eve event in California to the East Coast with a celebration in Okeechobee planned for this December.

Announced on Tuesday, Insomniac’s bicoastal NYE celebrations will include the extraterrestrial-themed Countdown NYE 3.0 at the National Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino, California, in addition to the inaugural Countdown Campout to be held at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee the same night. According to the press release, attendees who wish to send off 2021 at the outdoor Countdown Campout will be able to take advantage of the event’s camping experience and sleep under the stars, fitting for an alien-themed concert experience — just try not to get caught up in any UFO sighting hoaxes.

The announcement did not include an artist lineup or ticket prices. Still, fans are encouraged to sign up for the Countdown Campout email list to receive information when it becomes available closer to December.

Meanwhile, Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is returning to Sunshine Grove on March 3-6, 2022. General admission tickets start at $250, VIP at $600. The lineup has not been announced.

Countdown NYE 3.0 in San Bernardino marks the West Coast return of the annual end-of-the-year event, which took a year off in 2020 owing to COVID-19’s stranglehold on the live events industry. The announcement comes as the music-festival community continues to hold its breath as a growing number of event promoters have been forced to cancel or postpone their planned returns in 2021 because of soaring infection rates in the southern U.S.

Still, smaller regional festivals are still being planned for music fans in South Florida in the coming months.

Countdown Campout. Friday, December 31, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; countdownnye.com.
