Joke's on You — Darude’s "Sandstorm" Is Still Cool

Internet memes can change your life. One day you're working at Subway, arguing with customers about the actual length of a footlong , and the next you're a meme sensation. It only takes the right repost and a bit of Photoshop or video-editing skills to send you to superstardom. For Finnish DJ and producer Darude, the memes weren’t exactly transformative, but they brought awareness to a single he almost didn’t release.

If you’re not engulfed in the raging world of dance music, you might not have heard of Darude’s "Sandstorm" until the internet got ahold of it. The up-tempo trance single debuted in 1999. “Two years before I released the 'Sandstorm' track, I actually made the melody. You know, the dun-dun-dun, din-din,” Darude told Vice last year. The record got off to a good start in clubs with the help of local DJs but didn’t get traffic until the established producer JS16 added production. From there, the single surged on dance floors and workout playlists until it achieved impressive popularity.

All music has its peak. Sometimes it's when the music is first released and listeners can’t get the catchy melody out of their heads. Other times, the " memeification " of content allows it to live through the antics of online trolls. After the popular gamer Brian Wyllie, AKA TheOddOne, played "Sandstorm" online, the record gained traction as background music for the most ridiculous things. “The song became more of a reentry in a way, like a re-awareness. Something started with eSports gamers that are close to dance music, and it became one of their anthems,” Darude says by phone.