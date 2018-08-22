Joke's on You — Darude’s "Sandstorm" Is Still Cool

Internet memes can change your life. One day you're working at Subway, arguing with customers about the actual length of a
If you’re not engulfed in the raging world of dance music, you might not have heard of Darude’s "Sandstorm" until the internet got ahold of it. The up-tempo trance single debuted in 1999. “Two years before I released the 'Sandstorm' track, I actually made the melody. You know, the dun-dun-dun, din-din,” Darude told Vice last year. The record got off to a good start in clubs with the help of local DJs but didn’t get traffic until the established producer JS16 added production. From there, the single surged on dance floors and workout playlists until it achieved impressive popularity.
All music has its peak. Sometimes it's when the music is first released and listeners can't get the catchy melody out of their heads.
Memes have definitely played roles in musicians' careers. Because the internet is so widely accessible, a few clicks allow music to travel from Finland to the United States through a hashtag. While Darude’s single was in heavy rotation in clubs, its memes brought new light to dance music and opened the door to several different audiences. “In the last two years, I’ve had such a burst in online visibility and bookings. I’ve even fed some meme stuff and done pranks all in good fun,” Darude says. Most observers would think he'd be annoyed by 14-year-olds' constant jokes and tagging, but he laughs along with them. “The joke's on you if you’re still talking about my track after over 16 years.”
Keeping up with the trends in music allows longevity in a career, but Darude fans are still listening 20 years after his debut. “Honestly, I haven't tried to create music for my old fans. I wouldn’t say I wasn’t thinking about those people, because I do, but I make music I like,” he says.
If you listen closely, you'll notice his new music doesn’t differ. One of his newer tracks, "Surrender," is still emotional and melodic. “I get great satisfaction sitting in the music and just tinkering around. As a producer and writer, I develop various types of music,” Darude says. Though artistry is Darude’s strong point, his marketing skills, too, are on point. “I’m not dumb; this is my profession.
What's next? "I am working on a project that will have five to ten records on it, but there’s no rush.” He’s most excited to try new things for new audiences. For his Fort Lauderdale show this weekend, he plans to play a set different from what most expect. “There’s nothing wrong with what I usually get to do. Playing bangers
There's no guarantee that memes won’t emerge from this performance, but listeners are in for good music and a good joke.
Darude. 10 p.m. Sunday, August 26
