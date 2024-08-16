 Karol G Is Fortnite Festival's Featured Artist For Fifth Season | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Karol G Takes Over Fortnite Festival's Fifth Season

Karol G is the featured artist for the rhythm game Fortnite Festival, which kicks off on August 16.
August 16, 2024
Karol G brings her bichota attitude to Fortnite Festival.
Colombian superstar Karol G has pretty much conquered everything there is to conquer IRL, so naturally, she's taking her talents to the digital space.

Epic Games announced today that Karol G would be the next feature artist for its rhythm game Fortnite Festival. Season five kicks off tomorrow, August 16, and ends November 2. During this time, players can unlock Karol G-themed instruments and outfits.

The campaign also includes Karol G MSB Fortnite, a five-part playable concert with a setlist by the Latin music powerhouse. You can experience Karol G MSB Fortnite from Friday, August 23, at 3 p.m. until noon on Monday, August 26. Players who attend will receive the "Bichota 4-String Bass."

After the concert, there will be an afterparty where you play Karol G songs.

Fortnite Festival has previously featured music artists like Billie Eilish, Metallica, Lady Gaga, and the Weeknd. For all the details on the fifth season, visit fortnite.com.
