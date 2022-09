Okeechobee 2023 Lineup: Odesza; Baby Keem; Earth, Wind & Fire; and More

click to enlarge Courtesy of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

Anna Morgan

Artikal Sound System

Austin Millz

Baby Keem

Benda

Big Boi

Biig Piig

Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey

Boogie Trio

Break Science

Carlita

Celo

Channel Tres

Chef Boyarbeats

Chris Lorenzo

Coffintexts

Coki

Craze

Curra

Cut & Sew

Daily Bread

Daizy

Darius

Dauwd

Davy Wreck

DEKA

Deroos

Dirty Heads

Earth, Wind & Fire

Emotional Oranges

Episcool

Esseks

Evan Giia

Excision

Flava D

Flipturn

Flozone

François X

Free Nationals

GALO

Gaspar Muniz

Gilligan Moss

Golden Features

Goose

Gouranga Clan

Griz

Guavatron

Hint of Lavender

Hippo Campus

Ice Kream

Imanu

Indigo De Souza

Inner Wave

INVT

IT HZ (Chee x Jon Casey)

Ivvy

Ivy Lab

J. Worra

JPEGMAFIA

The Jungle Giants

Justin Martin

KAHN

Kaivon

Lava La Rue

Local Natives

LSDREAM

LYNY

Mall Grab

Mass Prod

Memba

Mersiv

Mild Minds

Mink b2b Shahar

Mr. Carmack

Ms. Mada

Mustard Service

Nala

Nia Archives

Nick León

Night Tales

Nikki Nair

Oakk

Odesza

Odin

Peekaboo

Phantoms

Player Dave

Princess Nokia

Prospa

Rafeeki

Reculski

RINAS

Rohna

Salomé Le Chat

Sama' Abdulhadi

Sherelle

Sinopoli

Sister System

SNBRN

Soukii

Soul Clap

Steller

SUAT

Sullivan King

Sunsquabi

Supertask

Sven Väth

Ternion Sound

The 502s

The Josh Craig

The Widdler B2B Pushloop

Tiedye Ky

Tinlicker (Live)

Tkay Maidza

Township Rebellion

Truth

Turnstile

Wilkinson

WOLFRAM

Wreckno

Yheti

Yunè Pinku

Zen Selekta

Zingara

Ready to camp out at Sunshine Grove next year? Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF) returns on March 2-5 for four days of music, art, yoga, wellness, and more.Headlining this year's event are Odesza; Baby Keem; Excision; Griz; Earth, Wind & Fire; Goose; and Turnstile. Overall, the bill includes more than 120 acts, including Big Boi, Channel Tres, Free Nationals, Dirty Heads, Local Native, Hippo Campus, Princess Nokia, LSDream, and Sven Vath.This is Odesza's first time at OMF since the festival's inaugural edition in 2016. The duo released its fourth album,, early this year. Meanwhile, the festival touts Baby Keem's appearance as the rapper's first-ever festival headlining appearance. Meanwhile, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Earth, Wind & Fire serve as this year's legacy act and ought to deliver expertly crafted soul, funk, and R&B tunes."Hosting OMF at Sunshine Grove is always an exciting experience. There will be new and engaging art on display across the venue and a great selection of up-and-coming national and international breakthrough artists, as well as many familiar sounds that we love so much," said festival cofounder Rechulski in a statement.The festival is bringing back its PoWoW! experience, which brings together musicians for an all-star jam session. Also returning are the main stages Be, Here, and Now, as well as Aquachobee, Jungle 51, and Incendia.After taking 2021 off due to the pandemic, the festival returned with Rezz, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, and Porter Robinson last year. OMF has the honor of being the last major music festival to take place in 2020 before the lockdown took hold of the world. That year served as the festival's triumphant return after it announced its hiatus in 2018. It returned with Insomniac at the helm. The West Coast-based event promotor is best known for Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. (The company also has a stake in Miami's Club Space .)Tickets for the 2023 festival go on sale on Thursday, September 22, at 9 a.m. via okeefest.co/tix Here is the full 2023 Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival lineup: