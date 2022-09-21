Support Us

South Florida's independent
source of local news and culture

Music Festivals

Okeechobee 2023 Lineup: Odesza; Baby Keem; Earth, Wind & Fire; and More

September 21, 2022 1:05PM

Odesza will headline Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival next year.
Odesza will headline Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival next year. Photo by Tonje Thilesen
Ready to camp out at Sunshine Grove next year? Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF) returns on March 2-5 for four days of music, art, yoga, wellness, and more.

Headlining this year's event are Odesza; Baby Keem; Excision; Griz; Earth, Wind & Fire; Goose; and Turnstile. Overall, the bill includes more than 120 acts, including Big Boi, Channel Tres, Free Nationals, Dirty Heads, Local Native, Hippo Campus, Princess Nokia, LSDream, and Sven Vath.

This is Odesza's first time at OMF since the festival's inaugural edition in 2016. The duo released its fourth album, The Last Goodbye, early this year. Meanwhile, the festival touts Baby Keem's appearance as the rapper's first-ever festival headlining appearance. Meanwhile, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Earth, Wind & Fire serve as this year's legacy act and ought to deliver expertly crafted soul, funk, and R&B tunes.

"Hosting OMF at Sunshine Grove is always an exciting experience. There will be new and engaging art on display across the venue and a great selection of up-and-coming national and international breakthrough artists, as well as many familiar sounds that we love so much," said festival cofounder Rechulski in a statement.

The festival is bringing back its PoWoW! experience, which brings together musicians for an all-star jam session. Also returning are the main stages Be, Here, and Now, as well as Aquachobee, Jungle 51, and Incendia.

After taking 2021 off due to the pandemic, the festival returned with Rezz, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, and Porter Robinson last year. OMF has the honor of being the last major music festival to take place in 2020 before the lockdown took hold of the world. That year served as the festival's triumphant return after it announced its hiatus in 2018. It returned with Insomniac at the helm. The West Coast-based event promotor is best known for Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. (The company also has a stake in Miami's Club Space.)

Tickets for the 2023 festival go on sale on Thursday, September 22, at 9 a.m. via okeefest.co/tix.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
Here is the full 2023 Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival lineup:
  • Anna Morgan
  • Artikal Sound System
  • Austin Millz
  • Baby Keem
  • Benda
  • Big Boi
  • Biig Piig
  • Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey
  • Boogie Trio
  • Break Science
  • Carlita
  • Celo
  • Channel Tres
  • Chef Boyarbeats
  • Chris Lorenzo
  • Coffintexts
  • Coki
  • Craze
  • Curra
  • Cut & Sew
  • Daily Bread
  • Daizy
  • Darius
  • Dauwd
  • Davy Wreck
  • DEKA
  • Deroos
  • Dirty Heads
  • Earth, Wind & Fire
  • Emotional Oranges
  • Episcool
  • Esseks
  • Evan Giia
  • Excision
  • Flava D
  • Flipturn
  • Flozone
  • François X
  • Free Nationals
  • GALO
  • Gaspar Muniz
  • Gilligan Moss
  • Golden Features
  • Goose
  • Gouranga Clan
  • Griz
  • Guavatron
  • Hint of Lavender
  • Hippo Campus
  • Ice Kream
  • Imanu
  • Indigo De Souza
  • Inner Wave
  • INVT
  • IT HZ (Chee x Jon Casey)
  • Ivvy
  • Ivy Lab
  • J. Worra
  • JPEGMAFIA
  • The Jungle Giants
  • Justin Martin
  • KAHN
  • Kaivon
  • Lava La Rue
  • Local Natives
  • LSDREAM
  • LYNY
  • Mall Grab
  • Mass Prod
  • Memba
  • Mersiv
  • Mild Minds
  • Mink b2b Shahar
  • Mr. Carmack
  • Ms. Mada
  • Mustard Service
  • Nala
  • Nia Archives
  • Nick León
  • Night Tales
  • Nikki Nair
  • Oakk
  • Odesza
  • Odin
  • Peekaboo
  • Phantoms
  • Player Dave
  • Princess Nokia
  • Prospa
  • Rafeeki
  • Reculski
  • RINAS
  • Rohna
  • Salomé Le Chat
  • Sama' Abdulhadi
  • Sherelle
  • Sinopoli
  • Sister System
  • SNBRN
  • Soukii
  • Soul Clap
  • Steller
  • SUAT
  • Sullivan King
  • Sunsquabi
  • Supertask
  • Sven Väth
  • Ternion Sound
  • The 502s
  • The Josh Craig
  • The Widdler B2B Pushloop
  • Tiedye Ky
  • Tinlicker (Live)
  • Tkay Maidza
  • Township Rebellion
  • Truth
  • Turnstile
  • Wilkinson
  • WOLFRAM
  • Wreckno
  • Yheti
  • Yunè Pinku
  • Zen Selekta
  • Zingara
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; okeechobeefest.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES BROWARD-PALM BEACH FREE... Since we started New Times Broward-Palm Beach, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local Journalism in South Florida.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
The Marshall Plan

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation