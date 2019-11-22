Here Are the Best RSD Black Friday Deals for Record Collectors in South Florida

While some South Floridians will be lining up at the crack of dawn to bombard Best Buy and score big on electronics, others will be swarming local record stores on Black Friday. The organization known as Record Store Day (RSD) is best known for the titular event it holds every April. The annual shindig is its own holiday among music nerds and often offers a hodgepodge of limited-edition merchandise.

However, in addition to the April celebration, RSD also helps participating record stores organize Black Friday events complete with discounted sales, rare wares, and, occasionally, even food and beverages. Luckily for South Florida, several of the city's record stores will participate in RSD's Black Friday event this year.

Although RSD began in 2007 as a way for record store patrons, employees, and owners to spread the good word about vinyl, it has since expanded beyond its initial scope and become a veritable force in the music industry. However, RSD's Black Friday is a tamer version of the main event — special releases from artists and record labels will be either sold solely online or available in limited quantities at participating shops.

Record stores are cool again, and there's no better time than the nation's foremost consumer holiday to help your local shop stay in business and retain the sweet, unmistakable aroma of old vinyl. So pack your Thanksgiving leftovers and get to crate digging!

Lucky Records will offer official RSD releases. Photo by Dyson Rodriguez

Lucky Records

The Wynwood shop is going big with sales. Vinyl-hungry collectors can rest assured, because Lucky Records will offer official RSD releases. In addition, the shop will also have a $1 bin blowout and will wheel out extra boxes from the warehouse. DJ Ynot, Lumin, and Gorilla Tek will play all-vinyl sets throughout the day. Lucky Records will be open normal hours. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, November 29, at 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; luckyrecordsmiami.com.

EXPAND Radio-Active Records will offer exclusive RSD merchandise. Photo courtesy of Radio-Active Records

Radio-Active Records

As is its wont to do, Radio-Active Records will go all out for Black Friday. Customers will have the opportunity to grab various vinyl records, CDs, and other music mediums at a ten-for-$8 sidewalk sale. The Fort Lauderdale store will also offer RSD exclusives and seven DJs spinning throughout the day. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, November 29, at 845 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-762-9488; radio-active-records.com.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

Sweat Records

You might want to get to Sweat Records in the wee hours, because the shop will offer a bunch of goodies throughout Black Friday. Sweat will open at 8 a.m. with exclusive RSD merchandise in tow, as well as a 10 percent discount on all music, drinks, and treats. Patrons will also be able to purchase three-for-one and $1 records. Die-hards bold enough to arrive earlier than 8 will be able to reserve one exclusive RSD release and score free mimosas. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, November 29, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecords.com.

Photo by Chris Hill

Technique Records

Technique will start the Black Friday festivities by opening at 8 a.m. In addition to carrying all RSD Black Friday-exclusive releases, Technique will also give customers the chance to nab more than a thousand secondhand new arrivals and dollar records. If you're pumped enough to get in line early, you'll be rewarded with free coffee courtesy of the store. The Wynwood bar and happening music hang Gramps will be onsite all day to serve refreshing, stress-relieving alcoholic beverages. Plus, live DJs will mix at both Technique and its affiliate synthesizer and musical equipment shop, Wish You Were Gear. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, November 29, at 853 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com.

EXPAND We Got the Beats Photo Ian Witlen / thecameraclicks.com

We Got the Beats

We Got the Beats will be stocked with exclusive releases for RSD's Black Friday. The store, which will be open from 8 to 8, also promises sales and deals throughout the day. Its sister shop, the aptly named We Got the Beats Too, is also planning to offer Black Friday discounts. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, at We Got the Beats, 5130 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 2, Fort Lauderdale; 954-671-9482; and We Got the Beats Too, 4588 N. University Dr., Lauderhill; 954-395-6520; wegotthebeatsrecordstore.com.

EXPAND Yesterday and Today has been serving the vinyl community for more than 30 years. Photo by Bill Ashton

Yesterday and Today Records

Customers can expect only the best from Miami-Dade’s oldest record store. For its special event, Yesterday and Today will offer exclusive deals and free sodas for shoppers perusing the store. Bonus: The store's Tropical Park-adjacent location lets you skip Wynwood traffic. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, at 9274 Bird Rd., Miami; 305-554-1020; vintagerecords.com.