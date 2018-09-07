Riptide Music Festival Expands to Three Days, Announces Lineup Including Panic! At the Disco, Cold War Kids

It's time to party on the beach once more this winter, as Riptide Music Festival has announced its lineup for its third year on Fort Lauderdale Beach. After two successful installments, including tripling ticket sales on their second go-around, festival organizers have announced they will expand to a three-day lineup this year. Headlining sets will include Panic! At the Disco, 311, and a Jacksons reunion.

Last year, 37,000 music fans converged on the shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach for performances by Cage the Elephant, Portugal the Man, Salt-N-Pepa, and Boyz II Men. This year, the festival is doubling down on its mix of millennial alt-rock, pop, and '90s throwbacks. While the 2017 lineup leaned heavily on pre-Y2K R&B, this year's performers nod to the heyday of '90s alternative, including Everclear, Third Eye Blind, and Collective Soul.

Friday's lineup will attract fans of legacy acts and will surely include tributes to two late music legends: Michael Jackson and Prince. Jackson's brothers and former bandmates will headline that night after a performance by Prince collaborator Sheila E. And not that you were begging to hear "Who Let the Dogs Out?" again, but the Baha Men will probably pull it out at their set that night.