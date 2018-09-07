Riptide Music Festival Expands to Three Days, Announces Lineup Including Panic! At the Disco, Cold War Kids

It's time to party on the beach once more this winter, as Riptide Music Festival has announced its lineup for its third year on Fort Lauderdale Beach. After two successful installments, including tripling ticket sales on their second go-around, festival organizers have announced they will expand to a three-day lineup this year. Headlining sets will include Panic! At the Disco, 311, and a Jacksons reunion.
Last year, 37,000 music fans converged on the shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach for performances by Cage the Elephant, Portugal the Man, Salt-N-Pepa, and Boyz II Men. This year, the festival is doubling down on its mix of millennial alt-rock, pop, and '90s throwbacks. While the 2017 lineup leaned heavily on pre-Y2K R&B, this year's performers nod to the heyday of '90s alternative, including Everclear, Third Eye Blind, and Collective Soul.
Friday's lineup will attract fans of legacy acts and will surely include tributes to two late music legends: Michael Jackson and Prince. Jackson's brothers and former bandmates will headline that night after a performance by Prince collaborator Sheila E. And not that you were begging to hear "Who Let the Dogs Out?" again, but the Baha Men will probably pull it out at their set that night.
Perhaps the biggest draw for younger fans will be a Saturday night set by resurrected hit machine Panic! At the Disco, who'll be preceded by Cold War Kids, Sublime with Rome, and Dirty Heads.
The first wave of passes for Riptide Music Festival will go on sale Friday, September 14. Pre-sale tickets are available for as low as $60 for 104.3 The Shark Chum Club members. There will be three tiers of general admission tickets, with each one increasing in price as the festival date approaches.
Here's the complete Riptide Music Festival 2018 lineup:
Friday, November 30
- The Jacksons
- The Sugarhill Gang
- Baha Men
- Lisa Lisa
- Sheila E.
Saturday, December 1
- Panic! At the Disco
- Sublime With Rome
- Young the Giant
- Dirty Heads
- Cold War Kids
- Blue October
- Bishop Briggs
- Robert Delong
- Sir Sly
- Alex Merton
- Bob Moses
- Dreamers
- Lovelytheband
- The Driver Era
- Two Feet
- Superorganism
- The Knocks
Sunday, December 2
- 311
- Live
- Third Eye Blind
- Collective Soul
- Sugar Ray
- Everclear
- The Crystal Method
- Just Loud
- Silent Rival
- DJ Immortal
Riptide Music Festival. Friday, November 30, through Sunday, December 2, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets start at $60 via riptidefest.com.
