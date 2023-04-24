Rolling Loud (Finally) Announces Lineup for Miami 2023

At long last, Rolling Loud has announced the lineup for its yearly return to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. On July 21-23, the usual suspects Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky will headline the most star-studded event in rap as it ventures outside of its formative genre.
Hardcore punk band Turnstile, R&B heartthrob Bryson Tiller, and electropop princess Pinkpantheress are fresh faces in the Rolling Loud landscape this year, along with other notable acts like London's Central Cee, Puerto Rico's Yovngchimi, and the new queen of New York, Ice Spice. Several high-end mainstays set to return include Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, City Girls, and Trippie Redd.
As always, keep your eyes open for the hottest names emerging into the fold, such as the explosive duo of Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely; hard-hitting femmes like TiaCorine, Sexyy Red, and Fousheé; and the next crop of Florida's finest in Luh Tyler, Wizz Havin, and SCY Jimm. Even Detroit's all-star trio Babyface Ray, Veeze, and BabyTron made the bill.
This will be the eighth time the Miami-based festival will be hosted in its hometown, and for anybody new, prepare yourself for a monumental turnout.
Three-day passes go on sale on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. via rollingloud.com.
Check out the full lineup below:
