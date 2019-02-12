Sunfest Announces 2019 Lineup: Diplo, G-Eazy, Keith Urban, and Others

Sunfest, the massive, waterfront West Palm Beach festival in existence since 1982, announced its anticipated 2019 lineup this morning. The long-running festival has scored performers including Snoop Dogg, Lukas Nelson, Marshmello, and Pitbull in recent years.

Today, organizers announced OneRepublic, returning artist G-Eazy, Diplo, and Keith Urban will headline the four-day festival in early May 2019.

In traditional Sunfest fashion, this year's lineup blends nostalgia acts with the sounds of today. Fans of yesteryear's music will enjoy performances by the B-52s, Garbage, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Tears for Fears. Keith Urban, Diplo, Bebe Rexha, and Lil Dicky round out the lineup for younger fans.

"As it all came together we saw that this could be one of the most musically-diverse lineups out in 2019 and for us in many years," said Sunfest Executive Director Paul Jamieson in a statement. "With everything from country to hip-hop, from rock to reggae, we have a lineup that appeals to a very wide audience..."

Ready to spend a long weekend basking in the sun and live music? Here's the full lineup and set times for Sunfest 2019:

Thursday, May 2



Ford Stage

6 to 6:30 p.m., Ghost Lion

7 to 8 p.m., Nightly

8:30 to 10 p.m., OneRepublic

Tire Kingdom Stage

5:15 to 5 p.m., Lochness Monster

6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Hawthorne Heights

8 to 9:15 p.m. Flogging Molly

JetBlue Stage

6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Manic Focus

8:15 to 9;45 p.m., Big Gigantic

Friday, May 3

Ford Stage

6:15 to 7 p.m., SplytSecond

7:30 to 8 p.m., Dounia

8:30 to 9 p.m., Anthony Russo

9:30 to 11 p.m., G-Eazy

Tire Kingdom Stage

6 to 6:45 p.m., Alexander Star

7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Josie Dunne

8:45 to 10:15 p.m., Earth, Wind & Fire

JetBlue Stage

6 to 6:45 p.m., Spred the Dub

7:15 to 8:30 p.m., Magic City Hippies

9 to 10:30 p.m., Rebelution

Saturday, May 4

Ford Stage

1:30 to 2:30 p.m., ¡Mayday!

3 to 4:15 p.m., Ludacris

5:15 to 6:15 p.m., Retrorev

6:45 to 7:30 p.m., J Sexton

8 to 9 p.m., RipMattBlack

9:30 to 11 p.m., Diplo

Tire Kingdom Stage

2 to 3 p.m. Marc Scibilia

3:30 to 5 p.m., The B-52s

6 to 7 p.m., AfterMidnite

7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Des Rocs

9 to 10:30 p.m., Papa Roach

JetBlue Stage

2:15 to 3:15 p.m., Fortunate Youth

3:45 to 5:15 p.m., Iration

6:15 to 7 p.m., Antonio Camelo

7:30 to 8:45 p.m., Max

9:15 to 10:15 p.m., Don Omar

Sunday, May 5

Ford Stage

Noon to 1:30 p.m., Ballyhoo!

2 to 3:30 p.m., Stick Figure

4:45 to 5:15 p.m., Arielle

5:45 to 7 p.m., Larkin Poe

7:30 to 9 p.m., Keith Urban

The Kingdom Stage

1:15 to 2:15 p.m., Patrick Droney

2:45 to 3:45 p.m., Bebe Rexha

5 to 5:45 p.m., Absoloot

6:15 to 7 p.m., Yeek

7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lil Dicky

JetBlue Stage

12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Spazz Cardigan

2:15 to 3:30 p.m., Garbage

5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Gia Woods

7:15 to 8:45 p.m., Tears for Fears

SunFest 2019. Thursday, May 2, through Sunday, May 5, on Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard to Lakeview Drive, West Palm Beach; sunfest.com. Early-bird tickets cost $41 to $83 through February 23 via sunfest.com.