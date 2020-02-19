Ne-Yo, Adam Lambert, and Cage the Elephant Headline SunFest 2020

Every February for 37 years, organizers for SunFest reveal surprise lineups for the ginormous waterfront festival in West Palm Beach — and the slate for 2020, announced Wednesday, is no different.

Headliners for the 38th-annual music and arts festival include Ne-Yo, Nelly, Adam Lambert, Darius Rucker, Slightly Stoopid, Childish Major, Cage the Elephant, Sean Paul, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, among other big-name acts.

A whiff of nostalgia will draw South Floridians like bugs to stink, but the waft of back-in-the-day emanating every year from SunFest manages to never smell stale.

You can take that from SunFest executive director Paul Jamieson, who says, “We aim to present national and local artists who appeal across generations and musical tastes" in a press release on Wednesday.

Or just take Google's word for it by scanning SunFest's past lineups, when the B-52's co-headlined with Diplo and Snoop Dogg shared top billing with Steve Winwood.

SunFest, which this year runs from Thursday through Sunday, April 30 to May 3, somehow manages this all-gen/all-genres kumbaya get-together without alienating anyone — all too rare a feat these days. Perhaps especially in South Florida.

The event's three stages — the Ford, Tire Kingdom, and the new Airtab stage — will also showcase local musicians and bands. Among the featured acts will be American Sigh, Bonn E Maiy, Citizen Badger, Groovenics, Men of Blackness, Nick Yung, PLS & TY, and PRD.

Check out the full lineup and set times:

Thursday, April 30

Ford Stage

6 to 6:30 p.m. Peter Donegan

7 to 8 p.m. Larry Fleet

8:30 to 10 p.m. Darius Rucker

Tire Kingdom Stage

6 to 6:30 p.m. Bonn E Maiy

7 to 7:45 p.m. Maggie Koerner

8:15 to 9:30 p.m. Adam Lambert

Friday, May 1

Ford Stage

6:45 to 7:30 p.m. PLS & TY

8 to 9 p.m. William Black

9:30 to 11 p.m. Illenium

Tire Kingdom Stage

6 to 6:45 p.m. Groovenicks

7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Colony House

8:45 to 10:15 p.m. Live

Airtab Stage

6:30 to 7 p.m. Battle of the Bands

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Magnolia Boulevard

9 to 10:30 p.m. The Revivalists

Saturday, May 2

Ford Stage

1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Jo Mersa Marley

3:15 to 4:30 p.m. Sean Paul

6 to 6:30 p.m. Citizen Badger

7 to 7:30 p.m. Battle of the Bands

8 to 9 p.m. The Main Squeeze

9:30 to 11 p.m. Slightly Stoopid

Tire Kingdom Stage

2 to 3 p.m. Bre Kennedy

3:30 to 5 p.m. Melissa Etheridge

6:30 to 7 p.m. Leo Aether

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Angie Rose

9 to 10:30 p.m. Juanes

Airtab Stage

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Scarypoolparty

4 to 5:30 p.m. JJ Grey & Mofro

7 to 7:30 p.m. Men of Blackness

8 to 8:45 p.m. Childish Major

9:15 to 10:15 A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Sunday, May 3

Ford Stage

2 to 2:45 p.m. Ric Wilson

3:15 to 4:30 p.m. Nelly

6 to 6:30 p.m. American Sigh

7 to 8 p.m. Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

8:30 to 10 p.m. Cage The Elephant

Tire Kingdom Stage

2 to 3:15 p.m. Southern Avenue

3:45 to 5 p.m. Tower of Power

6:15 to 6:45 p.m. PRD

7:15 to 8 p.m. Bonfyre

8:30 to 9:45 p.m. Ne-Yo

Airtab Stage

2 to 2:45 p.m. Bailey Bryan

3:15 to 4:30 p.m. AJR

6 to 6:30 p.m. Nick Yung

7 to 8 p.m. Jazz Cartier

8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Kevin Gates

SunFest 2020. Thursday, April 30, through Sunday, May 3, on Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard and Lakeview Drive, West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $40 to $1,775 via sunfest.com.