The Killers and the 1975 Headline Riptide Music Festival 2019

The indie-rock group the Killers and the Manchester, England band the 1975 are set to headline Riptide Music Festival 2019.
The fourth-annual event on Fort Lauderdale Beach is slated to take place Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, a week earlier than the 2018 fest and shorter by one day. After expanding to three days last year — scheduling eight bands Sunday after five acts opened the festival Friday and a marathon of 17 were featured Saturday — this year's Riptide Fest is back to a two-day event.
The 2019 lineup looks to echo last year's themes, with a mix of nostalgia bands and more prominent and emerging indie and rock acts. The Las Vegas-based Killers are steeped in both ends of this genre slide — an alt-rock band with mainstream appeal and influences (Depeche Mode, Bowie, New Order, Oasis) dating back long before the band's four members got together in 2004.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21. Presale tickets are available for 104.3 the Shark Chum Club members.
Here's the entire Riptide Music Festival lineup:
- The Killers
- The 1975
- The Revivalists
- Silversun Pickups
- Judah & the Lion
- Catfish & the Bottlemen
- K. Flat
- Barns Courtney
- Shaed
- Reel Big Fish
- Matt Maeson
- I Don't Know How but They Found Me
- Soul Asylum
- Switchfoot
- Morgxn
- New Politics
- Meg Myers
- Fuel
- The Band Camino
- White Reaper
- Smith & Thell
The schedule of appearances hasn't been released yet.
Riptide Music Festival 2019. Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, in Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 21, at 10 a.m. via riptidefest.com.
