Bumblefest Returns to West Palm Beach With Lumerians and Scott Yoder

Steven Rullman isn’t worried about Warped Tour being over. For the Purehoney Magazine publisher and local legend, large festivals are just boring.

“Smaller, newer festivals have always been a heck of a lot more interesting to me,” Rullman tells New Times. “[They’re] more personal, more authentic, less Disney.”

That’s why seven years ago, Rullman created Bumblefest, a daylong festival highlighting emerging indie artists until 4 the following morning.