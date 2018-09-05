 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
  • Google Plus
California's Lumerians headline this weekend's Bumblefest.
California's Lumerians headline this weekend's Bumblefest.
Photo by Kristin Cofer

Bumblefest Returns to West Palm Beach With Lumerians and Scott Yoder

Emily Bloch | September 5, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

Steven Rullman isn’t worried about Warped Tour being over. For the Purehoney Magazine publisher and local legend, large festivals are just boring.

“Smaller, newer festivals have always been a heck of a lot more interesting to me,” Rullman tells New Times. “[They’re] more personal, more authentic, less Disney.”

Related Stories

That’s why seven years ago, Rullman created Bumblefest, a daylong festival highlighting emerging indie artists until 4 the following morning.

This year’s Bumblefest is set for Saturday, September 8 and will feature 34 acts on six stages across downtown West Palm Beach. This year’s headliners include Seattle indie artist Scott Yoder, surf-rock group Santoros, and California space-rock band Lumerians, a personal favorite of Rullman’s.

“I have been wanting to book Lumerians since 2012,” he says. “[I] saw some videos of them at that time and they blew my mind.”

Bumblefest was originally produced in 2011 as an anniversary party for Purehoney. It’s since blossomed into a homage to young and promising acts, both local and national. Rullman describes it as a way to thank the South Florida music and arts community.

Rullman says he’s been prepping for the festival for the last three or four months. And, now, with two more stage locations this year — Kismet Vintage and Hullabaloo gastropub — he had space on the lineup for ten additional bands.

Scott Yoder
Scott Yoder
Photo by Eleanor Petry

Asked to describe the $10 festival in a few words, Rullman responds: “Weird magic.”

“When fests get too big, sometimes the magic gets lost,” he explains. “A block party fest like this — with multiple stages so close to one another — you can easily catch a few minutes of every single band if you really want to. It's a great way to sample sounds you've never tried before.”

Here's the complete Bumblefest 2018 lineup:

  • Lumerians
  • Scott Yoder
  • Santoros
  • Gustaf
  • Pleasures
  • Hurricane Party
  • Boston Marriage
  • Citizen Badger
  • Cog Nomen
  • Donzii
  • Ella Herrera
  • Glass Body
  • Haute Tension
  • Heller Floor
  • Humbert
  • In His Head
  • Indigo Dreamers
  • JM & the Sweets
  • King Complex
  • Lion Country Ferrari
  • Man Made Weather
  • Matchstick Johnny
  • Mona Lisa Tribe
  • Monster Teeth
  • Mood Swing
  • Nervous Monks
  • Pocket of Lollipops
  • Poparazzi
  • Raised by Wolves
  • Seafoam Walls
  • Sonic Shaman
  • The Brand
  • Toledo
  • Turtle Grenade

Bumblefest. 5 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at Kismet Vintage, Respectable Street, Voltaire, Hullabaloo, and Subculture Coffee, West Palm Beach; bumblefest.com. Tickets cost $10 via ticketfly.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >