Tortuga Music Festival 2019 Set Times

Put your horses in the back and grab your cowboy hat and boots: Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend.

This year's lineup is more diverse than those of past years by several measures. There are dozens of more women on this year's lineup than in previous years, with participating artists coming from beyond the world of country music. Headliners include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Maren Morris, Flo Rida, and Joan Jett, but make sure to check out the up-and-comers, too. One of the most exciting aspects of attending Tortuga is getting a preview of the future of the country music genre.

There is no official parking at the festival, so make sure to take a water taxi or rideshare service to the beach. You'll probably spend the weekend drinking your fair share of beers under the sun anyway.

Here are the 2019 Tortuga Music Festival set times:

Friday, April 12

Main Stage

1:35 p.m. Jillian Jacqueline

2:50 p.m. Morgan Evans

4:20 p.m. Cody Johnson

6 p.m. Kane Brown

8:25 p.m. Jason Aldean

Sunset Stage

2:35 p.m. Mishka

3:35 p.m. The Wailers

5:10 p.m. Elle King

7:10 p.m. Joan Jett & the Black Hearts

Nashville Stage

1:05 p.m. Seaforth

1:50 p.m. Waterloo Revival

2:40 p.m. Caylee Hammack

3:35 p.m. Tenille Townes

4:35 p.m. Travis Denning

Saturday, April 13



Main Stage

1:35 p.m. Lindsay Ell

2:50 p.m. Raelynn

4:20 p.m. Midland

6 p.m. Maren Morris

8:25 p.m. Thomas Rhett

Sunset Stage

1:20 p.m. Mitchell Tenpenny

2:20 p.m. Cassadee Pope

3:35 p.m. Maddie & Tae

5:10 p.m. Michael Franti & Spearhead

7:10 p.m. Flo Rida

Nashville Stage

1 p.m. Natalie Stovall

1:45 p.m. Everette

2:30 p.m. Lauren Jenkins

3:20 p.m. Rachel Wammack

4:20 p.m. Clare Dunn

Sunday, April 14



Main Stage

1:05 p.m. Carly Pearce

1:55 p.m. David Lee Murphy

3 p.m. Michael Ray

4:10 p.m. Chris Janson

6 p.m. Sheryl Crow

8:25 p.m. Kenny Chesney

Sunset Stage

1:20 p.m. Delta Rae

2:20 p.m. Danielle Bradbery

3:35 p.m. Wheeland Brothers

5:10 p.m. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

7:10 p.m. Dustin Lynch

Nashville Stage

1 p.m. Gabby Barrett

1:35 p.m. Caroline Jones

2:15 p.m. Levon

3 p.m. Filmore

3:50 p.m. Abby Anderson

4:45 p.m. Logan Mize

Tortuga Music Festival. Friday, April 12, through Sunday, April 14, at 1100 Seabreeze Blvd. Ft. Lauderdale. Tickets cost $135 to $1,799 via tortugamusicfestival.com.