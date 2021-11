Vibra Urbana Drops Its Full Lineup, with Anuel AA and Don Omar Headlining

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of South Florida and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us Keep New Times Free. Support Us





Agudelo888

Anuel AA

Arcangel

Blessd

Boza

Cazzu

Chris Andrew

Dimelo Flow

DJ Adoni

DJ Camilo

DJ Luian

Don Omar

El Alfa

Eladio Carrion

Eix

Emilia

Farina

Feid

Gigolo y La Exce

Hozwal

Justin Quiles

Kiko El Crazy

La Gabi

Lenier

Luar La L

Lunay

Lyanno

Mario Duran

Miky Woodz

Mora

Mr. Mauricio

Myke Towers

Nengo Flow

Nesi

Nio Garcia

Omy De Oro

Ovi

Rauw Alejandro

Sahir

Sech

Tiago PZK Tokischa

Zion & Lennox

When Vibra Urbana, Miami's first reggaeton festival, came on the scene last year, it immediately created a lot of buzz — and how could it not? The city has long had festivals for dance music (Ultra) and hip-hop (Rolling Loud). A festival dedicated toin the Magic City makes a lot of sense, as plenty of artists and producers call the city home.So when it made its debut in February 2020 at the Watsco Center, there was hope Vibra Urbana would grow in stature. The pandemic may have delayed that growth a bit, but even during the lockdown, urbano acts continued to dominate the charts, proving that there's a large market for a festival like Vibra.Well, Vibra is set to return December 18-19 at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo, with a stacked lineup led by headliners Anuel AA and Don Omar. Other notable acts include Arcangel, Dimelo Flow, Feid, Justin Quiles, Lunay, Sech, and Zion & Lennox. Also joining the lineup are Agudelo888, DJ Adoni, DJ Camilo, Cazzu, El Alfa, Farina, Kiko El Crazy, La Gabi, Lyanno, Mr. Mauricio, and Nengo Flow.After selling out the Watsco Center and expanding to Orlando earlier this summer for another sold-out event, expect Vibra's Miami edition to follow suit. The move to the fairgrounds guarantees this will be the biggest festival to date.Tickets are on sale, with prices starting at $169 for general admission and $389 for VIP.Here is the full Vibra Urbana lineup: