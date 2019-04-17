The Ten Best 4/20 Parties and Events in South Florida

Whether you’re a cannabis enthusiast or find the unofficial holiday kitschy, 4/20 is bound to be bigger than ever in Florida this year in the wake of medical marijuana legalization and increasing acceptance of bud-derived products.

Now, food savants are experimenting with CBD oils in signature cocktails and dishes, dispensaries are popping up all over South Florida, and politicians like Nikki Fried and even Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis backed the recent push to legalize smokable medicinal pot.

This year’s 4/20 feels different. It’s almost as if voters teamed up with Gov. DeSantis to relax marijuana laws just in time for the stoner holiday. This, of course, is purely conjecture. Besides, he gives off more of a vaper, not a stoner vibe. Nonetheless, let’s relish in the fact that Florida is a few steps closer to legalizing recreational marijuana by hitting up one of these 4/20 parties on Saturday. Do it for DeSantis.

Bangin' Banjo brew Photo by Nicole Danna

$4.20 Beers All Day at Bangin' Banjo Brewing. Cheap beer, comfort food, and weed, what more could you ask for? Of course, Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Company will be supplying only two out of three of those on Saturday. With beers on tap for $4.20 all day and TC Melts onsite with signature gourmet grilled cheese, the least you can do is B.Y.O.W. 12 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company, 3200 NW 23rd Ave., Pompano Beach. facebook.com. Admission is free.

4/20 Dinner at TRP Taste. Cannabis and late-night bites are a magic combo. That’s why the folks at TRP Taste are hosting two evenings of an upscale cross between a stoner and child’s dream menus. The six-course menu features meals with names such as the “Wake & Bake Pancake-wich” and the “That’s Nacho Mac n’ Cheese,” followed by your choice of dessert, though our bloodshot eyes are set on the Rocky Road Rice Crispie Sandwich. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 at TRP Taste, 1 W. Las Olas, Ste. #100, Fort Lauderdale. RSVP at reservations@1wlo.com. Admission costs $80.

After Dark 4/20. After Dark Music Management and Team Underground are partnering for a hazy night of some of the best techno and dubstep South Florida has to offer at the Hideaway on Saturday. Local DJ talents like the Umbrella Boys and Gio Andres are expected to bring down the house. As a bonus, every ticket purchase will enter you in a raffle to win a 4/20 goodie box with a value of over $50. 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, April 20 at the Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. facebook.com. Admission costs $4.20 to $10.

Big Harvest at 27 Bar and Lounge. Channeling the vibrations of Bob Marley, Big Harvest crafts a blend of rock and reggae over soulful guitar riffs. The group consists of two of the original members of the reggae band Fourth Dimension, and they will be playing a free show this Saturday in honor of both 4/20 and Marley at the 27 Bar and Lounge. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at 27 Bar and Lounge, 835 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale. facebook.com. Admission is free.

Four20 at Grand Cafe. Enjoy music by DJ Thunder, DJ Redwood and DJ Keem, and drink specials spiked with an island twist at this Pembroke Pines hotspot on Saturday. Tickets are limited, so be sure to snag them before they sell out. 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Grand Cafe, 12389 Pembroke Rd., Pembroke Pines. eventbrite.com. Admission costs $5 to $10.

Green Tech Summit. Green Tech Week takes a tech-focused approach to address three crucial modern issues: renewable energy, modern horticulture, and cannabis. The summit will feature discussion panels and keynote presentations highlighting the future of the cannabis and CBD industries in South Florida. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at General Provision FATVillage, 525 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale. eventbrite.com. Admission costs $5 to $15.

Hemp Goddess Earth Day Bash. Saturday is 4/20, but Monday is Earth Day, and we would be remiss not to include an event that celebrates the two. The Fourth Annual Hemp Goddess Earth Day Bash is a holistic party aimed at celebrating the plant and the planet it sprouts from. Beyond the live performances from Mr. Grim Reapa and Najeebah A.K.A the Hemp Goddess, holistic doctors and medical marijuana lawyers will be around to answer any questions. Plus, attendees will have the chance to learn how to invest in medical marijuana stock. 4:20 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Entertainment Warehouse, 3500 NW 15th St., Lauderhill. eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

It's 4/20 Somewhere. With 4/20 becoming more mainstream, it’s nice when spots like Weed Reaper Experiment keep it simple. Brews will sell for just $4.20 all day, and the exclusive "Order Of The IPA" taps, including the Florida Hop Smash, will also be available to patrons. Weed Reaper will also offer a ten percent discount on merchandise and club memberships. 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Weed Reaper Experiment Brewery & Taproom, 3260 NW 23rd Ave. Ste. 400E, Pompano Beach. facebook.com. Admission is free.

KRS-One Photo by Wade Grayson / Flickr

KRS-One's 4/20 Boombox Tour. Rapper and Lifetime Achievement Award honoree KRS-One will hit up Miami, Sarasota, and West Palm on his 4/20 Boombox Tour hosted by Notorious Nastie. DJ Heron and Lamebot will open the show, with additional performances by Beach Lion, Otto Von Schirach, the Hoy Polloy, Legacy, and Hakim Green. 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. eventbrite.com. Admission costs $30 to $40.

Second Annual 4/20 Party. Invasive Species Brewing promises their 4/20 party will be dank. Expect live music by Hurricane Party, games and raffles, custom tie-dye shirts, food vendors, and multiple bottle releases. 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Invasive Species Brewing, 726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. facebook.com. Admission is free.