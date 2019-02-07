Tap 42 is Tapping Into the CBD Oil Trend With These Specialty Cocktails

Every so often, an exaggerated yet delightful food trend fascinates the culinary world’s self-described food critics. Last year, artisanal smoothie bowls were a thing. This year we have CBD infusions. From pizza to milkshakes, people are dosing their foods with cannabidiol made with hemp extract for pain relief.

And while CBD-dosed food won’t get you stoned and high-THC oil isn't technically legal, the hemp-derived variety with less than 0.3% THC does not qualify as marijuana under Florida law. Now, spots like Tap 42, which has five locations across South Florida, are catching onto the hemp-derived oil’s appeal.

Continue Reading

Tap 42, known for its many draft beers, has teamed up with CBD products manufacturer, Pure Relief, to host "Could Be Dope," a CBD cocktail tasting event that will take place at their Aventura location at 19565 Biscayne Blvd. The restaurant is expected to unveil three signature, CBD-infused cocktails such as the Margaweeda. A clever spin on the margarita, the concoction pairs fresh mango and Cazadores Blanco Tequila with housemade sage syrup, lime, and pomegranate CBD infusion.

EXPAND The Margaweeda Courtesy Tap 42

Other drinks, like the #Hashtag — a mix of blood orange and Ketel One Vodka spiked with sage CBD infusion — and the Gin + Chronic — Tanqueray Gin with handcrafted tonic syrup and Butterfly Pea Tea CBD infusion — lean into their kitschiness and are undeniably inviting.

“We’re always looking to elevate our beverage program,” says Alex Rudolph, Partner and Vice President of Development at TapCo Restaurant Group. “CBD products are among the most popular trends across the nation, and we really wanted to be the pioneers for CBD cocktails here in South Florida. We’re excited to let our guests take part in selecting which cocktail will eventually be added to our seasonal cocktail list.”

Guests are invited to sample each cocktail and vote for their favorite. In the end, the drink with the most votes will be added to the Tap 42 cocktail list at each South Florida location.

EXPAND The #Hashtag Courtesy Tap 42

While medical marijuana has been legal in Florida since 2016, recreational pot is still illegal. Many people who are ineligible for a prescription card view CBD as an alternative that may help to ease ailments including chronic pain, anxiety, and dehydration, which is ideal if you’re a chronic drinker.

But the science is still out on CBD's effectiveness. Studies on hemp-based CBD are almost nonexistent, and the clinical trials that have studied its effects thus far have consisted of very small sample sizes.

Nevertheless, one can expect the CBD-infused drink trend to expand throughout South Florida. Tickets to Tap 42's "Could Be Dope" event cost $30 on Eventbrite. Each ticket includes cocktail tastings, CBD-Infused “Hangover Cure” shots, and light bites.

Could Be Dope. 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 9 at Tap 42, 19565 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. 1960, Aventura. Admission costs $30 via eventbrite.com.