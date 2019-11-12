 


The Chainsmokers play for a massive crowd on Sunday, November 3 at Daer South Florida.EXPAND
The Chainsmokers play for a massive crowd on Sunday, November 3 at Daer South Florida.
Photo by Jesse Scott

After Wild Debut, Daer South Florida’s Dayclub Keeps Buzzing

Jesse Scott | November 12, 2019 | 10:41am
Sure, we can all chug a bunch of tequila, Coronas, and White Claws and then hit the beach anytime. But we need a little daytime variety here in paradise, too.

For the daytime partygoers, we now have Daer.

The multifaceted Daer daylife/nightlife entertainment concept officially opened over Halloween weekend with a string of wild happenings and guests, including a costume contest with $50,000-plus in prizes as well as world-class sets by Tiësto, Dillon Francis, and the Chainsmokers.

With the glamour of a successful, star-studded opening weekend in the books and the confetti officially settled, the big question lingering was: Can Daer keep this momentum going?

To answer that question, we looked at the very next weekend (on Sunday, November 10), with a visit from Australia’s progressively house-y, high-energy duo, the Stafford Brothers.

In a nutshell: You can have a damn good time at Daer’s lushly landscaped and blue/green-infused dayclub basically anytime you want.

There were some major differences between Daer’s opening weekend and the following weekend. The biggest: There was a fraction of the people (One-fifth? One-tenth?) for the Stafford Brothers versus the giant, twerking amoeba of partygoers for the Chainsmokers and even bigger energetic mass for Tiësto.

Given the magnitude of its opening weekend acts, this was to be expected, even though the Stafford Brothers won over quite a few folks with its inflatable yellow and green kangaroos and streams of champagne stemming from popped bottles.

At its core, and regardless of who may be spinning on-stage, Daer has the aesthetic goods.

If you’ve ever experienced a bumpin’ Las Vegas dayclub or even a bass-fest of a pool party in Miami, Daer is right on up there. With an expansive shallow pool, more than a dozen shaded and TV-festooned cabanas, and turquoise daybeds appearing to float on the pool’s outskirts, it’s easy to get enamored of the Daer experience. Adding to its charm, some folks even watch the Daer happenings from the basically adjacent Lucky Street Garage — the Stafford Brothers even gave these folks a shout-out on Sunday.

There will always be something or someone to gawk at, too, whether it’s the spot’s massive 40-foot LED screen, beautiful server-models (sporting white/turquoise get-ups), dancers atop boxes by the DJ booth or the random drunk person twerking in front of everyone.

And, if you don’t see that drunk person anywhere, maybe it’s you.

If you are dancing around, just be careful: Things are wet (duh, it’s a pool), and it’s pretty slippery outside the main pool area. You might want footwear with some traction if you plan to really get down. But there will always be a nice lady or gentleman that comes and squeegees things dry. God bless them.

Daer is not cheap – cocktails run at or around $16 a pop and a beer is in the $8 neighborhood, aside from the bottle prices and minimums that can come with booking a daybed, table, or cabana. General admission can start at 20-ish bucks, depending on the act and/or occasion, and the pricing is generally tiered based on demand. But if you’re accustomed to this lifestyle, none of this should be a shocker.

On the docket for Daer in the coming weeks are sets by Borgeous (November 16), Laidback Luke (November 17), and Cash Cash (November 30), among others. All of these folks will surely bring a unique brand of pump-uppery.

And with Daer as the setting, you'll definitely have a good time.

Daer South Florida. 5700 Seminole Way, Hollywood; hardrocknightlife.com.

 
Jesse Scott is a freelance writer for Miami New Times covering culture and entertainment. He moved to Fort Lauderdale in 2016 and previously resided in (and played ungodly amounts of roulette in) Sin City. He is a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has covered entertainment for his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, for more than 15 years.

