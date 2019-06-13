The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Friday

We all know that Xtreme Action Park has some of the best attractions in town under one roof: Laser tag. Roller skating. Games. Bowling. Escape Rooms. The list goes on. But you may not know that the gaming hotspot has a bar with an awesome happy hour, too. Each weekday, Xtreme's Pit Bar offers two-for-one select beers, liquor, and wine as well as half-off appetizers. Remember to pace yourself when you're chowing down so you have enough energy for a night of gaming. 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and all weekdays at the Pit Bar (inside Xtreme Action Park), 5300 Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale; xtremeactionpark.com.

Saturday

There's plenty of Pride to go around in South Florida. Fort Lauderdale held its Pride parade in February, Miami Beach followed in March, and next weekend, the inaugural Wynwood Pride Festival will take over the Wynwood Marketplace. But before Miami's arts district gets decked out in rainbow colors, one of South Florida's gayest cities will observe the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. This year, Wilton Manors' Stonewall Pride Parade is not only marking five decades since the modern-day LGBTQIA rights movement began; it is also celebrating 20 years since the first Stonewall Pride parade rolled through the city. 3 p.m. Saturday at Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors. Tickets cost $5 to $100 via eventbrite.com.

Spain is a long flight away, but a taste of Spain is coming to our back yard. Chef Dana Bass with La Paella Chef presents Una Noche en España / A Night in Spain at Swank Farms on Saturday evening. Set in a picturesque pole barn venue, this feast includes Spanish tapas, a hot paella buffet, desserts, sangria, and Spanish wine. Gitano Urbano will put on a flamenco show and a number of door prizes will be up for grabs. Salud! 6 p.m. Saturday at Swank Specialty Produce, 14311 N. Rd., Loxahatchee. Tickets cost $129 via eventbrite.com.

Sunday

If you’re looking to treat Dad on Father’s Day, that pampering should come with an ocean view and a steak. Beach House Pompano is making it a Father’s Day to remember with a number of specials including a Tomahawk Veal Chop ($52) and a six-ounce filet with a cold-water lobster tail ($46). Post-meal, enjoy half-price drafts on the Beach House rooftop and take a free Polaroid pic to give to Dad as a keepsake. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at Beach House Pompano, 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach; beachhousepompano.com.

EXPAND A burger and fries for $5.99 awaits you on Father's Day at Legends Tavern & Grille. Sarah Morgan

South Florida loves a good brunch. So, a Father’s Day Brunch is only appropriate for Sunday's special holiday. All three Legends Tavern & Grille locations in the region are serving up specials including steak and eggs ($22.99) and a cereal-crusted chicken and waffles ($13.99). For $15, you and Dad can enjoy bottomless cocktails. And for $5.99 there's a burger and fries special with the purchase of a drink. Brunch is at 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all three Legends Tavern & Grille locations (Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, and Sunrise); legendstavernandgrille.com.

Free beer alert! All five Bokamper's locations are offering free brews for dads on Sunday. All you have to do is disclose that you’re a dad and you'll get a free, 16-ounce Budweiser or Bud Light. Once you down your free beer, you may want to stay for other Bokamper's faves such as the wicked lobster sushi roll or Bo’s signature sliders. Sunday at all Bokamper's locations (Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, Plantation, Naples, and Estero); bokampers.com.

Monday

This month's full moon will happen on Monday, and you're going to need some good vibes to offset the weirdness that can come with this astrological event. A Full Moon Drum Circle, organized by Resurrection Drums, is happening in the heart of ArtsPark. It will be a guided affair, all skills are welcome, and all participants are encouraged to bring their own drum or percussion thingamajig to bang on. 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Artspark at Young Circle, 1 Young Circle, Hollywood; floridashollywood.org. Admission is free.

Tuesday

It must be summer because it’s time to rock out to some O.A.R. in an outdoor setting. The Maryland band has been rocking since the mid-90s and, earlier this year, dropped its tenth studio album, The Mighty. Among the fan favorites for a pre-show listen are “Shattered (Turn the Car Around)” and “Love and Memories.” American Authors (of “Best Day of My Life” fame) and Huntertones will open. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; myboca.us. Tickets cost $39.50.

EXPAND It will be a reel big time with Reel Big Fish on Wednesday. Jodie Cunningham

Wednesday

We’ve got a lot of fishermen around these parts that like real big fish. We also have a lot of rockers that love to jam to Reel Big Fish. The veteran ska band has teamed up with Bowling for Soup for a jaunt across the country. On Wednesday, the trek makes a pit stop at Revolution Live in Lauderdale. From RBF’s “Sell Out” to Bowling for Soup’s “1985,” get ready to skank, y’all. 6 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $26.50.

Cold beer tastes damn good on these humid days. So you should have one (or a few) on one of the best patios in town. Throughout June, Brimstone Woodfire Grill is showcasing various South Florida breweries and some of their unique, regional brewskis. This week, join Biscayne Bay Brewing on the Brimstone patio for a taste of its Tropical Bay offering. In addition to beer tastings, count on some cool swag while supplies last. 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines; facebook.com. Admission is free.