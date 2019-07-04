The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Sparrow at The Dalmar will have the views and the eats this 4th of July.

Thursday, July 4

Happy birthday, ‘Murica! Among many festive Fourth happenings on Thursday, The Dalmar’s dazzling rooftop bar, Sparrow, is throwing quite the party. DJ Chizzle will provide the jams and a special menu awaits, with the likes of a Negroni watermelon salad, Wagyu beef sausage hot dogs, and cauliflower vegan buffalo wings. When it’s time to see the Fort Lauderdale Beach fireworks in the distance, this spot has a view like no other. Open 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday at the Dalmar, 299 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; thedalmar.com. Admission is free.

Friday, July 5

First Fridays are an absolute blast at Palm Beach Zoo. During its Summer Safari Nights (through August), the zoo is staying open until 9 p.m. on Fridays. So, if you can’t make it to the zoo in the middle of the day or don’t want to battle the weekend crowds, it’s prime time to splash around in the Interactive Fountain, check out the new Nature Play Pavilion, and hang with the animals. 4:15 to 9 p.m. Friday at Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach; palmbeachzoo.org. Admission costs $24.95 for adults.

EXPAND Beautifully Broken opens at Bailey Contemporary Arts exploring mental health issues. Mariangela Abeo

One out of every five Americans is affected by a mental health condition. To shed new light on what folks are facing, Bailey Contemporary Arts is hosting a Beautifully Broken exhibition, featuring dynamic works by nine artists that explore mental health through a contemporary lens. The exhibit opens Friday with a reception and is on display through August 30. 6 p.m. Friday at Bailey Contemporary Arts, 41 NE First St., Pompano Beach; baileyarts.org. Admission is free.

Saturday, July 6

Choo-choo! A Train is coming. And so are the Goo Goo Dolls and Allen Stone, for quite the rockin’ show at Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Saturday evening. Train and the Dolls have been making music since the last millennium, with Train’s Greatest Hits dropping last year and the Dolls’ latest single, “Miracle Pill,” hitting airwaves last month. Allen Stone is a rising star with a killer R&B vibe that you won’t want to miss either. 7 p.m. Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $25 to $125.

EXPAND Hugh Jackman brings all of his musical goodness to the BB&T Center on Saturday. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HJ

Hugh Jackman basically does it all. One day he’s playing Wolverine on the big screen and the next he’s starring alongside Zac Efron and Zendaya in The Greatest Showman. On Saturday evening, his The Man. The Music. The Show. tour hits Sunrise, where you can catch all the musical hits from his 25-plus year career in one show. 7 p.m. Saturday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $25.25 to $220.75.

Sunday, July 7

Few folks can capture South Florida nature like Tim Forman. On Sunday, the locally-born and bred artist’s The Art of Tim Forman: Landscape Paintings opens at History Fort Lauderdale, showcasing a number of his impressionist and vibrant pieces. From sunny scenery to vibrant beaches to our lush Everglades, you won't want to miss his take on Florida landscapes. Open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and on display through Saturday, September 28 at History Fort Lauderdale, 219 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; historyfortlauderdale.org. Admission costs $10 for adults.

Another first Sunday of the month means it’s time for another Sunday Jazz Brunch at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverwalk. If you haven’t been to one yet, what are you waiting for? There are live jazz tunes, local merchants, and an array of bites for sale. Also, for pet owners, this is a dog-friendly event and Fido will definitely make a friend, too. 11 a.m. Sunday at Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale, 888 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; fortlauderdale.gov. Admission is free.

Chicken and waffles are already a heavenly pairing. Add a cold beer on the side and the meal is complete. On Sunday, Barrel of Monks is making all of our dreams come true with a Chicken & Waffles Beer Pairing. Your ticket includes four total pairings including Barrel of Monks Belgian-style beer and chicken and waffles from Cheffrey Eats. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Barrel of Monks Brewing, 1141 S. Rogers Cir., Boca Raton; barrelofmonks.com. Tickets cost $20.

Tuesday, July 9

Let’s get moving, people. On Tuesday evening, there’s a free Zumba class going down at the Hilton West Palm Beach with local instructor Morgan Lewis. The class takes place on the Hilton’s always-beautiful lawns and features the type of Latin, hip-hop, and international jams that will get any rump moving. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hilton West Palm Beach, 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Feeding South Florida

Wednesday, July 10

One in every five local kids goes to bed hungry every night. During the summer, when kids don’t have access to free school meals, that need is amplified. So, the kind folks at Feeding South Florida are raising awareness and funds through its Summer Hunger Ends Here Community Breakfast on Wednesday morning. In addition to equipping guests with pertinent information, the organization’s Volunteer of the Year, Advocate of the Year and other community leaders will be honored. 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Signature Grand, 6900 FL-84, Davie; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $20.