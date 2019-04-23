Trayvon Martin Family Attorney, Benjamin Crump, Takes on Case of Beaten Broward County Teen

Update, April 23, 3:05 p.m.: The Broward Sheriff's Office announced this afternoon that Sgt. Gregory LaCerra has been placed on restricted administrative assignment pending the investigation, meaning he is barred from entering BSO facilities and must surrender his weapon. The other BSO officer involved in the incident at McDonald's, Deputy Christopher Krickovich, was placed on administrative assignment last week.

The attorney who represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown has now taken on the case of Delucca Rolle, the Tamarac teen who was slammed to the ground and pepper-sprayed in the face outside a McDonald’s last Thursday, April 18.

“It is unconscionable what we’ve seen happen to Lucca at the hands of local law enforcement,” Benjamin Crump said in a news release. “One would hope that an unarmed 15-year-old child would not be treated in this brutal manner, no matter the circumstances. Starting now, we will seek justice through every avenue possible for Lucca and his family.”

The case has grown into a national phenomenon in recent days as scores of Twitter users, including former Miami Heat star LeBron James, have tweeted the hashtag #justiceforlucca.

Please REPOST !!!!! #justiceForLucca !!!!!! This my nephew if anyone have anymore pic or videos please send me !!!! pic.twitter.com/qsHGy1OQdQ — #JUSTICEFORLUCCA???????????? (@zoeyybrinae) April 19, 2019

Rolle faces criminal charges from the incident, including assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, and trespassing. One of the cops in the case, Dep. Christopher Krickovich, has been reassigned. The fate of another, Sgt. Greg LaCerra, is unclear.

“It's about accountability — officer accountability and human accountability," says South Florida attorney Sue-Ann Robinson, who will work with Crump on Rolle's case. "The actions on the video by the officers against Delucca are unconscionable.”

I was sickened by the actions of the BSO deputies last week. This was police brutality, plain and simple. This family deserves justice and these deputies must be relieved of their duties immediately. See my full statement below: #JusticeForLucca https://t.co/CBFtuCxCAW pic.twitter.com/s4j0YPgkeL — Senator Gary Farmer (@FarmerForFLSen) April 22, 2019

Crump, who represented not only the families of Martin, who was killed by a vigilante in Florida, and Brown, who was shot by a cop in Ferguson, Missouri, but also the family of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old who was killed in Cleveland. Crump attended high school in Plantation and earned his law degree from Florida State University.