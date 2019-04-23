 


Delucca Rolle was violently arrested by Broward deputies (left); civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump (right).
@damn.tapoutt via Instagram / Jason Risner via Wikimedia Commons

Trayvon Martin Family Attorney, Benjamin Crump, Takes on Case of Beaten Broward County Teen

Chuck Strouse | April 23, 2019 | 2:11pm
Update, April 23, 3:05 p.m.: The Broward Sheriff's Office announced this afternoon that Sgt. Gregory LaCerra has been placed on restricted administrative assignment pending the investigation, meaning he is barred from entering BSO facilities and must surrender his weapon. The other BSO officer involved in the incident at McDonald's, Deputy Christopher Krickovich, was placed on administrative assignment last week.

The attorney who represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown has now taken on the case of Delucca Rolle, the Tamarac teen who was slammed to the ground and pepper-sprayed in the face outside a McDonald’s last Thursday, April 18.

“It is unconscionable what we’ve seen happen to Lucca at the hands of local law enforcement,” Benjamin Crump said in a news release. “One would hope that an unarmed 15-year-old child would not be treated in this brutal manner, no matter the circumstances. Starting now, we will seek justice through every avenue possible for Lucca and his family.”

The case has grown into a national phenomenon in recent days as scores of Twitter users, including former Miami Heat star LeBron James, have tweeted the hashtag #justiceforlucca.

Rolle faces criminal charges from the incident, including assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, and trespassing. One of the cops in the case, Dep. Christopher Krickovich, has been reassigned. The fate of another, Sgt. Greg LaCerra, is unclear.

“It's about accountability — officer accountability and human accountability," says South Florida attorney Sue-Ann Robinson, who will work with Crump on Rolle's case. "The actions on the video by the officers against Delucca are unconscionable.”

Crump, who represented not only the families of Martin, who was killed by a vigilante in Florida, and Brown, who was shot by a cop in Ferguson, Missouri, but also the family of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old who was killed in Cleveland. Crump attended high school in Plantation and earned his law degree from Florida State University. 

 
Chuck Strouse is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other state local and national awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at multiple newspapers including the Miami Herald, Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel and Los Angeles Times.

