Dorian Prompting Postponements, Cancellations Across Broward, Palm Beach

A staffer at the Emergency Operation Center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, monitor Tropical Storm Dorian.

With Dorian's tropical-force winds expected to sweep in late Saturday, South Floridians are beginning their rush of preparations.

Here is a developing list of postponements and cancellations for Broward and Palm Beach counties, with rescheduled dates where relevant.

Broward County

The Rolling Stones have rescheduled Saturday's show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to Friday, August 30. Tickets for the original concert date will be honored at Friday's show.

The 2019 Broward Reggae Festival at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater in Miramar has been postponed until Sunday, October 6. All current ticket holders will be granted entry with their original ticket(s) at the gate.

Palm Beach County

In Jupiter, 1000 NORTH is canceling its Labor Day Party on Monday, September 2. Guests who made reservations will not be charged.