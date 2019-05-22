Former Hallandale Beach Cop Sentenced After Pawning Police Department Weapons

Former Hallandale Police Officer Yan Kleyman was sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation today after he illegally pawned Hallandale Beach police-department-owned weapons and equipment including a semi-automatic rifle and laser sights.

Kleyman, who is 33 years old, also pawned his personal Glock pistol, prosecutors said. In all 15 transactions took place from March 11, 2017 to August 6, 2018.

The weapons were found and confiscated. Two of the laser sights were sold on eBay after Kleyman did not meet payment requirements.

The officer pleaded no contest to a charge of dealing in stolen property.

The department noticed the missing items after an internal audit of the equipment was conducted. They were connected to Kleyman after his thumbprints were found on paperwork from the pawn shop transactions.

Kleyman must surrender to police on June 3 to begin his sentence and is required to pay $3,000 in restitution. Due to his felony conviction, he will lose his state law enforcement certification.