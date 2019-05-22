 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
4
Former Officer Yan Kleyman and a GlockEXPAND
Former Officer Yan Kleyman and a Glock
Courtesy BSO and Canon67 via Wikimedia Commons

Former Hallandale Beach Cop Sentenced After Pawning Police Department Weapons

Naomi Feinstein | May 22, 2019 | 4:37pm
AA

Former Hallandale Police Officer Yan Kleyman was sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation today after he illegally pawned Hallandale Beach police-department-owned weapons and equipment including a semi-automatic rifle and laser sights.

Kleyman, who is 33 years old, also pawned his personal Glock pistol, prosecutors said. In all 15 transactions took place from March 11, 2017 to August 6, 2018.

The weapons were found and confiscated. Two of the laser sights were sold on eBay after Kleyman did not meet payment requirements.

Related Stories

The officer pleaded no contest to a charge of dealing in stolen property.

The department noticed the missing items after an internal audit of the equipment was conducted. They were connected to Kleyman after his thumbprints were found on paperwork from the pawn shop transactions.

Kleyman must surrender to police on June 3 to begin his sentence and is required to pay $3,000 in restitution. Due to his felony conviction, he will lose his state law enforcement certification.

 
Naomi Feinstein is a summer intern for Miami New Times. She is a rising junior at the University of Miami, where she is double-majoring in journalism and political science. She is also the senior editor of the UM student newspaper, The Miami Hurricane.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >