4
After Hurricane Dorian, dozens of kilos of cocaine are washing ashore in Florida.EXPAND
After Hurricane Dorian, dozens of kilos of cocaine are washing ashore in Florida.
Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

Hurricane Dorian Brings Storm Surge and Cocaine to Florida Coast

Jess Nelson | September 6, 2019 | 9:56am
As a downgraded Category 2 Hurricane Dorian continues to churn north, coastal Floridians might experience two to five feet of storm surge, three to six inches of rainfall, and hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs washing ashore.

Dozens of kilos of cocaine are washing onto Florida's beaches as Dorian heads toward Georgia and the Carolinas. As first reported by NBC News, one kilo — worth an estimated $20,000 to $30,000 — was found Tuesday at Paradise Beach Park in Melbourne. Police tested the package, which was labeled with the Spanish word for “diamond,” and confirmed it was a brick of cocaine.

More than two dozen bricks of cocaine were reported to have washed ashore on Cocoa Beach, on Florida's Space Coast. A duffel bag containing 15 kilos — worth $300,000 to $450,000 — was also found on the beach and handed over to police in Brevard County. 

