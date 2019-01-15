The Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes Make History With Top Minority Hires

Miami, the football mecca of the United States, is now one of the most progressive cities in professional and collegiate sports. In the past month, the Miami Dolphins and the Miami Hurricanes have made minority hires that break down the good old boys' network.

The Dolphins are the largest employer in Miami Gardens, which has the fourth largest population of African-Americans in Florida. Owner Stephen Ross is doing something unprecedented in the NFL: He is handing over full control of the franchise to a predominantly African-American front office and coaching staff.