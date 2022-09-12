Support Us

South Florida's independent
source of local news and culture

Sports

Survey: Miami Dolphins Will Be NFL's Biggest Food Spenders This Season

September 12, 2022 1:13PM

OK, everyone pitch in $79.80 for the food!
OK, everyone pitch in $79.80 for the food! Photo by Morsa Images/Getty Images
Football and food go together like an iconic rock band. Separately, they're still stars. But put them together and the real magic happens.

Unfortunately for Miami fans, according to a new survey, eating for three hours on gameday this year might cost as much as a concert ticket.

The survey conducted by USBetting found that no fanbase in the NFL will spend more on eats during the 2022 season than Miami Dolphins fans.

The survey found that of 1,366 NFL fans polled, those rooting for the Dolphins would likely spend an eye-popping $79.80 per person during each game this season — the highest amount in the league. By contrast, at the bottom of the list came supporters of the Los Angeles Chargers, who estimate they'll shell out $29.10 apiece per game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and Jacksonville Jaguars fans come off as relative cheapskates, checking in at $42.40 and $30.50, respectively. (One has to wonder what Jaguars fans subsist on.)
click to enlarge
Screenshot via usbetting.com
The survey found on average, NFL fans will spend $46.90 per person on gameday in 2022, on average $11 more than fans did last season.

Other Dolphins fan findings to come out of the survey include:
  • Chicken wings are Dolphins fans’ favorite game-day food.
  • 66.7 percent of Dolphins fans said they will be watching the games at home.
  • Of those watching at home, 55.6 percent prefer to cook, while 44.4 percent will order takeout.
USBetting says the goal of the preseason survey was to discover what NFL fans expect to eat this season, where they prefer to watch the game, how much they are willing to spend this season compared to past seasons, and other food patterns and behaviors. 
KEEP NEW TIMES BROWARD-PALM BEACH FREE... Since we started New Times Broward-Palm Beach, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local Journalism in South Florida.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Where Were You in '92?

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation