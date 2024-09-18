Miami Dolphins Most Valuable Celebrity-Owned Sports Team, Study Says

With the 2024-25 NFL season in full swing and controversy still swirling around Tua Tagovailoa's concussion and Tyreek Hill's handcuffing, the Miami Dolphins have been making headlines. With the release of a recent study, they now have one to brag about.
According to a new study by Gambling Zone, the Dolphins are the most valuable sports team invested in by celebrities, with a staggering net worth of $5.7 billion. With high-profile stakeholders like tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams and music icon Marc Anthony, it's no wonder this team is making waves far beyond the NFL.
The study ranked the top ten celebrity investors in sports, using metrics like team net worth, Google search data, and media coverage since the partnerships began. Venus and Serena placed third, earning a score of 8.38 out of 10, courtesy of their investment in the Dolphins. They've been with the franchise since 2009, breaking barriers and adding some serious star power to the team.
That's not all. Miami's own Marc Anthony also made the top ten, landing in sixth place with a score of 7.09. Like the Williams sisters, Anthony bought into the Dolphins in 2009, securing his spot as one of the most notable celebrity stakeholders in the sports world.
Meanwhile, soccer star David Beckham ranked sixth in Google searches thanks to his partnership with Inter Miami CF, showing that Miami sports can do both: fútbol y fútbol americano.
More details from the Gambling Zone study are embedded below: