Student protesters with March for Our Lives.
Photo by Ian Witlen
Photo by Ian Witlen

Parkland Cop Scot Peterson Fired and Arrested on 11 Criminal Charges Related to Shooting

Jerry Iannelli, Naomi Feinstein, Brittany Shammas | June 4, 2019 | 4:19pm
AA

Scot Peterson, the Broward Sheriff's Office school resource officer who failed to protect Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students in the February 14, 2018 massacre, was fired today and arrested on 11 criminal charges related to his conduct the day of the shooting. Broward State Attorney Mike Satz and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the state has charged Peterson with seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury.

"The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers, and staff and injured 17 others," FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a media release. "There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives."

Peterson, age 56, has long defended his actions that day: In an 18-page May 2018 letter to the state commission investigating the tragedy, he claimed the "actions on February 14, 2018, were consistent with the training I had received for the past 30 years. I assessed the situation and acted accordingly to the real-time intelligence I assessed on the scene." He claimed then-BSO Sheriff Scott Israel made him a "scapegoat."

In a separate media release, newly installed BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony said he had fired both Peterson — who allegedly failed to confront Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz — and BSO Sgt. Brian Miller, another cop who allegedly remained outside the school as students were murdered inside.

"We cannot fulfill our commitment to always protect the security and safety of our Broward County community without doing a thorough assessment of what went wrong that day," Tony said. "I am committed to addressing deficiencies and improving the Broward Sheriff’s Office."

Students and parents touched by the tragedy have so far mostly tweeted praise for Satz's and Tony's decisions:

Perhaps the harshest words came from Fred Guttenberg, father of slain student Jaime Guttenberg.

"I have no comment except to say rot in hell Scott Petersen," he tweeted. "You could have saved some of the 17. You could have saved my daughter. You did not and then you lied about it and you deserve the misery coming your way."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

