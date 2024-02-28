Pigeon Jerky: Florida Beef Jerky Magnate Blasted for Hosting Live Pigeon Shoot

Jerky mogul Troy Link owns an Okeechobee ranch where thousands of pigeons were allegedly pumped full of lead in a late-February weekend event.

A sporting ranch operated by Jack Link's CEO Troy Link held a "Swamp Shoot-Out" in Okeechobee, where pigeons were released to be blasted out of the air by attendees. (No, they were not used to produce dried meat snacks for Link's jerky company.) Photo illustration by Tom Carlson